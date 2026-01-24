LIVE TV
Abhishek Sharma gaza peace plan european union Deepinder Goyal Board of Peace congress Union Budget 2026 alka kerkar border 2 cast
Home > World > Trump’s NATO Troops Remark Sparks Fury: Keir Starmer Calls It ‘Insulting, Appalling,’ Demands Apology Over Afghanistan Comments

Trump’s NATO Troops Remark Sparks Fury: Keir Starmer Calls It ‘Insulting, Appalling,’ Demands Apology Over Afghanistan Comments

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned Donald Trump’s remarks on NATO’s role in Afghanistan as “insulting and appalling,” saying they ignore allied sacrifices. He stressed frontline losses, deep pain for families, and urged an apology amid growing diplomatic backlash.

Starmer Slams Trump’s NATO Afghanistan Remarks, Seeks Apology
Starmer Slams Trump’s NATO Afghanistan Remarks, Seeks Apology

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 24, 2026 01:39:30 IST

Trump’s NATO Troops Remark Sparks Fury: Keir Starmer Calls It ‘Insulting, Appalling,’ Demands Apology Over Afghanistan Comments

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has issued a scathing condemnation of US President Donald Trump’s recent assertions regarding NATO’s military role in Afghanistan. Trump told his audience at the World Economic Forum in Davos that non-American allied troops participated in the two-decade conflict by remaining at their bases, which required them to “stay a little back” from actual battle.

Starmer described these comments as “insulting and frankly appalling,” noting that they disregard the profound sacrifice of international forces.

The Prime Minister emphasized that such rhetoric inflicts deep pain on the families of the fallen and suggested that an apology is necessary to acknowledge the reality of the coalition’s shared burden.

NATO Sacrifice and Frontline Realities

The actual evidence from the Afghanistan war shows that allied forces fought against the concept of their secondary involvement in combat. Article 5 was invoked, which marks the first instance of its usage by the alliance to protect the United States, which led to the deployment of thousands of international personnel to battle the most dangerous areas.

British forces operated in Helmand Province, which became their primary location for fighting the war’s most difficult battles. The military record shows that British troops fought at the front lines because 457 soldiers died and thousands experienced life-altering injuries.

The mission started in 2001 and continued until the last withdrawal because allied forces provided essential operational support, which went beyond symbolic participation.

International Outrage and Diplomatic Fallout

Trump’s rejection of allied military aid has created diplomatic problems throughout Europe, which demonstrate that transatlantic relations between countries have reached a new stage of separation.

Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz joined the chorus of criticism, asserting that the service of over 33,000 Polish personnel and the deaths of 44 must not be diminished. Critics have also pointed to the irony of the president’s remarks, noting his own history of military deferments during the Vietnam War.

The statements create a threat to mutual defense, which has formed the foundation of international security for decades, because they question whether allies will defend the US during future conflicts despite their past 9/11 support.

Also Read: Why Is Trump Suing JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon? Alleged ‘Debanking’ Triggers Legal Showdown Nationwide

First published on: Jan 24, 2026 1:39 AM IST
Trump’s NATO Troops Remark Sparks Fury: Keir Starmer Calls It ‘Insulting, Appalling,’ Demands Apology Over Afghanistan Comments

QUICK LINKS