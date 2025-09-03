Daughter Of World’s Richest Man, Elon Musk, Reveals She Is Broke, Lives With 3 Roommates: ‘I Don’t Have Desire To…’

The transgender daughter of Elon Musk, Vivian Wilson, recently opened up about her life in a new interview with The Cut. At 21, Wilson is pursuing a modeling career but says she lives on her own despite being the daughter of the world’s richest man.

“I share an apartment with three roommates because it’s cheaper,” she said. She also said that many people wrongly assume she has access to unlimited wealth. Musk, whose net worth is estimated at $413 billion, remains the wealthiest person alive. Instead, Wilson says, “I don’t have a desire to be super rich. I can afford food, I have friends, a roof over my head, and that makes me more fortunate than many people my age.”

Wilson is Musk’s eldest child from his first marriage and one of his 14 children. Their relationship broke down in 2022 when she legally changed her name and gender. At the time, she publicly criticised Musk, even calling him a “pathetic man-child” who refused to accept her identity.

Musk blamed her decision on what he called the “woke mind virus,” saying he had been tricked into supporting her gender transition at 16.

Wilson joked that the most “stereotypical” thing about her life was having “Daddy issues.” Despite her difficult relationship with Musk, she acknowledged her privileged upbringing.

Wilson attended college in Canada and Japan, but she dropped out, saying artificial intelligence had drained her “motivation to learn.” Her career has now gained momentum with a Teen Vogue cover, though she admits fame feels complicated. “I worked so hard to be treated like a regular person. I kind of miss that,” she said. “But in the end, being famous also pays my bills.”

