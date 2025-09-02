LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > World > Elon Musk Pushes $760M Houston Flood Tunnel Plan

Elon Musk Pushes $760M Houston Flood Tunnel Plan

The proposed tunnels would be part of a larger flood-control system in Harris County, long discussed since Hurricane Harvey devastated Greater Houston and Southeast Texas in 2017, causing an estimated $125 billion in damage and hundreds of deaths.

Elon Musk is elevating European hard-right voices on X, driving follower surges, viral exposure and real political power, raising alarm in Brussels and beyond. (ANI File Photo)
(File Photo - ANI)

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: September 2, 2025 03:25:03 IST

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is pushing a $760 million tunnel project in Houston through his infrastructure firm, The Boring Company, with support from Houston-area Representative Wesley Hunt, according to a ProPublica report.

Plan to Tackle Flooding

The proposed tunnels would be part of a larger flood-control system in Harris County, long discussed since Hurricane Harvey devastated Greater Houston and Southeast Texas in 2017, causing an estimated $125 billion in damage and hundreds of deaths. Experts have argued for a multibillion-dollar tunnel system to mitigate future flooding, and Musk’s company is now seeking a role in that effort.

The Boring Company’s proposal involves 15% of project costs being covered upfront by state and local funds, ProPublica reported. If awarded the project, Musk and Hunt stand to benefit significantly, with the deal potentially cementing The Boring Company’s role in public infrastructure.

Despite big ambitions, The Boring Company has yet to complete a major project in Texas and has faced criticism for underdelivering on projects elsewhere. Still, Musk is seeking to expand the firm’s influence in Texas, a state with 40 electoral votes and growing political weight.

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick voiced tentative support, saying he would back Musk if the company could “build two massive tunnels under the Houston bayous in a few years to save the city from flooding.” (Inputs from HT)

ALSO READ:  Why Is Elon Musk Suing Apple And OpenAI? The Actual Cause Might Reshape AI Forever

Tags: elon muskHouston Flood Tunnel Plan

RELATED News

Donald Trump Calls Ties With India ‘One Sided’, Sites Example Of Harley-Davidson, Watch
Suicide Bomb Blast In Balochistan Kills 11 In Political Rally
Ding-Dong Ditch Prank: Man Arrested In Shooting 11-Year-Old, Who Is He?
Did Donald Trump Break The Law? Here’s Judge Charles Breyer Who Ruled So
Federal Judge Halts Donald Trump’s National Guard Plan – What This Means for America

LATEST NEWS

Bihar Bandh Tomorrow: NDA Calls For Complete Shutdown Over Abusive Remark On PM Modi’s Mother
Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 Releasing Today: Lady Gaga Joins The Show As Rosaline Rotwood, Who is She?
Reddit User Calls ‘Mumbai Safer Than Delhi Or Noida’, Here’s What Happened
Delhi Crosses 1000 mm Rainfall, Dengue Cases On Surge
Meta Blocks Social Media Platforms From Chatting With Teens On Suicide And Other Offensive Content
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 Soon: Check Big Discounts, Top Deals & What to Expect from Flipkart Big Billion Days
Here’s 5 Prompts Used By Microsoft CEO Nadella To ChatGPT Daily
September 2025: Best Days to Manifest in September for Love, Money & Success
Federal Judge Halts Donald Trump’s National Guard Plan – What This Means for America
EC Issues Notice To Pawan Khera Over 2 Voter ID Cards, He Questions Working Of Commission
Elon Musk Pushes $760M Houston Flood Tunnel Plan

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Elon Musk Pushes $760M Houston Flood Tunnel Plan

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Elon Musk Pushes $760M Houston Flood Tunnel Plan
Elon Musk Pushes $760M Houston Flood Tunnel Plan
Elon Musk Pushes $760M Houston Flood Tunnel Plan
Elon Musk Pushes $760M Houston Flood Tunnel Plan

QUICK LINKS