Elon Musk Pushes $760M Houston Flood Tunnel Plan

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is pushing a $760 million tunnel project in Houston through his infrastructure firm, The Boring Company, with support from Houston-area Representative Wesley Hunt, according to a ProPublica report.

Plan to Tackle Flooding

The proposed tunnels would be part of a larger flood-control system in Harris County, long discussed since Hurricane Harvey devastated Greater Houston and Southeast Texas in 2017, causing an estimated $125 billion in damage and hundreds of deaths. Experts have argued for a multibillion-dollar tunnel system to mitigate future flooding, and Musk’s company is now seeking a role in that effort.

The Boring Company’s proposal involves 15% of project costs being covered upfront by state and local funds, ProPublica reported. If awarded the project, Musk and Hunt stand to benefit significantly, with the deal potentially cementing The Boring Company’s role in public infrastructure.

Despite big ambitions, The Boring Company has yet to complete a major project in Texas and has faced criticism for underdelivering on projects elsewhere. Still, Musk is seeking to expand the firm’s influence in Texas, a state with 40 electoral votes and growing political weight.

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick voiced tentative support, saying he would back Musk if the company could “build two massive tunnels under the Houston bayous in a few years to save the city from flooding.” (Inputs from HT)

