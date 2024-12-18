Deadly Earthquake In Vanuatu: 14 Lives Lost, Over 50 Missing, And Hundreds Injured

A 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck off Vanuatu, killing at least 14, injuring over 200, and causing widespread damage. Rescuers worked overnight to save trapped individuals amid communication blackouts, with more casualties expected.

A devastating magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck off the coast of Vanuatu on Tuesday, killing at least 14 people and injuring more than 200, according to officials. The disaster caused significant damage across the South Pacific island nation, with the death toll expected to rise.

Rescue operations began immediately after the quake hit, with emergency responders working through the night to save those trapped under rubble. Some survivors were dramatically pulled from collapsed buildings, while others remain unaccounted for. The near-total telecommunications blackout further complicated rescue efforts, leaving many struggling to locate missing loved ones.

Telecommunications providers have started restoring phone services, but internet connectivity remains unavailable.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 57 kilometers, with its epicenter 30 kilometers west of Port Vila, Vanuatu’s capital. Although a tsunami warning was issued shortly after the quake, it was called off within two hours. The main shock was followed by several large aftershocks.

Casualties included four deaths reported at the main hospital, six in a landslide, and four in a collapsed building, according to government officials. Over 200 injured people received treatment at Vila Central Hospital.

Significant structural damage has been reported, with at least 10 large buildings and three bridges severely affected. Two major water reservoirs were completely destroyed, leaving Port Vila without water and power.

Social media footage captured the frantic rescue efforts, including scenes of a three-story building collapsing in a busy downtown area filled with lunchtime shoppers. Amanda Laithwaite shared how her husband, Michael Thompson, was among those rescuing trapped individuals. He posted on Facebook that three survivors were pulled out overnight, including a dust-covered woman on a gurney.

Local garage owner Stéphane Rivier, assisting with the rescue efforts, estimated that around 20 people had died, with approximately 50 still missing.

As rescue operations continue, the scale of the disaster has reignited concerns over the region’s vulnerability to seismic activity, highlighting the urgent need for stronger infrastructure and disaster preparedness.

