Home > World > Death Penalty For Sheikh Hasina? Bangladesh On Edge As Dhaka Tribunal To Deliver Verdict On November 17

Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal will deliver its verdict on November 17 in the trial of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. She faces five counts of crimes against humanity linked to last year’s deadly crackdown on student protests in Dhaka. Prosecutors have demanded the death penalty, calling her a “hardened criminal” responsible for mass killings.

Bangladesh tribunal to deliver verdict against Sheikh Hasina on Nov 17 over crimes against humanity charges in Dhaka crackdown. Photo: ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 13, 2025 16:45:35 IST

Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT-BD) will pronounce its verdict on Monday, November 17, in the case involving ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The former leader faces five counts of crimes against humanity for her alleged role in last year’s violent crackdown on student-led protests in Dhaka.

Prosecutors have sought the death penalty for Hasina, who was deposed following the unrest and is currently residing in India. The protests, which spiraled into one of Bangladesh’s deadliest episodes of political violence, ultimately led to her ouster.

Trial In Absentia For Sheikh Hasina

Alongside Hasina, former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun were also tried by the tribunal. Both Hasina and Kamal faced trial in absentia, after being declared “fugitives” by the court.

The case stems from last year’s nationwide protests and ensuing crackdown, which drew international condemnation. A United Nations report in February estimated that around 1,400 people were killed during the violence, while Bangladesh’s health adviser put the toll at over 800 dead and 14,000 injured.

Also Read: After Islamabad Car Blast, Pakistan Moves Sri Lanka–Zimbabwe T20 Tri-Series To Rawalpindi For Safety Reasons, Check Revised Schedule Here

Death Penalty for Sheikh Hasina?

Chief prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam has demanded the death penalty for Sheikh Hasina, asserting that she “deserved 1,400 death sentences.”

“Since that is not humanly possible, we demand at least one,” he told the court.

Islam accused Hasina of seeking to hold onto power “permanently for herself and her family,” describing her as a “hardened criminal” who showed “no remorse for the brutality she has committed.”

The tribunal concluded hearings on October 23, after 28 working days of proceedings that saw 54 witnesses testify before the court.

The Five Charges Against Sheikh Hasina

The prosecution has brought five counts of charges against Sheikh Hasina and her co-accused:

Murder, attempted murder, torture, and other inhumane acts.

Ordering the extermination of protesters during the Dhaka unrest.

Issuing inflammatory remarks and authorizing the use of deadly weapons against student demonstrators.

Direct involvement in the shooting and killing of six unarmed protesters in Dhaka and its suburbs.

Responsibility for systematic attacks on civilians during the crackdown.

Security Tightened as Bangladesh Awaits Verdict

As the verdict approaches, tension has gripped Bangladesh, with a surge in crude bombings and arson attacks reported across several districts. The Awami League, Hasina’s former ruling party, has called for a nationwide lockdown to protest what it calls a politically motivated trial.

Authorities have tightened security in Dhaka, deploying army troops around the ICT-BD complex and key government installations. Schools in the capital and other major cities have moved to online classes, while public transport services remain disrupted due to the escalating unrest.

Also Read: Lashkar-e-Taiba Chief Hafiz Saeed May Plan India Attack Using Bangladesh As Launchpad, Intel Warns: Report

First published on: Nov 13, 2025 4:45 PM IST
