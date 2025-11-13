LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh news 000 crore scam Al Falah University delhi blast india DTC bus donald trump ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Bihar Assembly elections Bangladesh news 000 crore scam Al Falah University delhi blast india DTC bus donald trump ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Bihar Assembly elections Bangladesh news 000 crore scam Al Falah University delhi blast india DTC bus donald trump ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Bihar Assembly elections Bangladesh news 000 crore scam Al Falah University delhi blast india DTC bus donald trump ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Bihar Assembly elections
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh news 000 crore scam Al Falah University delhi blast india DTC bus donald trump ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Bihar Assembly elections Bangladesh news 000 crore scam Al Falah University delhi blast india DTC bus donald trump ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Bihar Assembly elections Bangladesh news 000 crore scam Al Falah University delhi blast india DTC bus donald trump ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Bihar Assembly elections Bangladesh news 000 crore scam Al Falah University delhi blast india DTC bus donald trump ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Bihar Assembly elections
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > After Islamabad Car Blast, Pakistan Moves Sri Lanka–Zimbabwe T20 Tri-Series To Rawalpindi For Safety Reasons, Check Revised Schedule Here

After Islamabad Car Blast, Pakistan Moves Sri Lanka–Zimbabwe T20 Tri-Series To Rawalpindi For Safety Reasons, Check Revised Schedule Here

Following the Islamabad suicide blast, the PCB relocated the Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe tri-series entirely to Rawalpindi, ensuring maximum player safety. The move highlights Pakistan’s commitment to secure international cricket amid heightened security concerns.

After Islamabad Blast, PCB Shifts Sri Lanka–Zimbabwe Tri-Series to Rawalpindi Under Tight Security (Pc: X)
After Islamabad Blast, PCB Shifts Sri Lanka–Zimbabwe Tri-Series to Rawalpindi Under Tight Security (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: November 13, 2025 14:09:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

After Islamabad Car Blast, Pakistan Moves Sri Lanka–Zimbabwe T20 Tri-Series To Rawalpindi For Safety Reasons, Check Revised Schedule Here

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a very crucial move that prioritizes player safety has shifted to Rawalpindi the entire future T20 International tri-series with Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe.

The reason for the change was a recent terrible suicide bombing in the nearby capital Islamabad that raised security concerns for the players. Initially, the tournament was planned to take place in two venues-Rawalpindi and Lahore-but now the single-venue decision indicates the PCB’s determination to set up a very strong security ring around the players. 

Consequently, the tri-series, which is to be held for the sake of the 2026 T20 World Cup, can be conducted without the inter-city travel leading to extra difficulties with logistics and security. PCB’s move resounds the delicate balance between the reinstatement of international cricket in Pakistan and player safety, which is always the first priority.

Security First Venue Consolidation

The PCB situation in Pakistan led to a very rapid and high-level communication with SLC and ZC. The instant result was a unanimous decision to transfer all the matches, including the final, to the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The timing for all matches, the final on the 29th November included, is 6pm local time. In the league phase, every team will have to play four games and the first two will advance to the final.

This victory not only facilitated the security measures but also made it easier for the concerned authorities to concentrate all their support on the one site and its surrounding areas.

The Rawalpindi stadium is under very strict security measures and the Pakistan Army along with the paramilitary Rangers have even reportedly increased their presence in this area in view of the fact that it is already the site of the remaining matches of the ongoing Pakistan-Sri Lanka ODI series.

Solidarity and Assurance for Visiting Teams

The tri-series’ persistence is a reflection of the unity demonstrated by the countries that took part. Initially, quite a few players from Sri Lanka were worried and even asked to be sent back home, but the SLC in the end ordered the team to stay and finish the tour after receiving strong security guarantees from the PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the Interior Minister of the country.

Naqvi took direct control and examined the security arrangements, and he also met the officials of the visiting teams to tell them about the ‘fool-proof’ measures that have been put in place now. The team from Zimbabwe came to Islamabad at this time of security alert with the desire to participate in the tournament along with the two Asian teams; now, the tournament is scheduled to begin on November 18th.

The choice of Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe to stay and hold matches is a significant expression of trust in Pakistan’s capability to conduct international cricket in a safe manner, even under difficult situations.

Also Read: No More IPL Matches At Chinnaswamy Stadium? RCB Makes Changes For Home Ground For IPL 2026

First published on: Nov 13, 2025 1:56 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-13islamabad blastPCBTri-Series

RELATED News

Sri Lankan Cricket Players Urges Pakistan Tour Cancellation Over Safety Concerns After Islamabad Car Blast

IND vs SA Weather Report: Will Rain Again Ruin India vs South Africa In Eden Gardens Kolkata?

‘We Were Desperate To Have Him Back’ BCCI Denies Neglecting Mohammed Shami

Shehnaaz Gill Is Shubman Gill’s Sister? Bigg Boss 13 Star Breaks Silence On Viral Rumours

BCCI’s Message To Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma ‘Cannot Play For India Unless…’

LATEST NEWS

US Slaps Sanctions On Indian Company For Director’s Role In Iran Missile, Drone Program

Surat industrialist Piyush Desai’s exemplary ‘Hiraba No Khumkar’ initiative for girls’ education

OnePlus 15 India Launch Today: Livestream Details, Expected Features, and Price Revealed

Ranbir Kapoor’s Secret Instagram Account FINALLY Revealed? Even Alia Bhatt Is Not Allowed To Follow: ‘I Keep Peeking Into His Phone’

Lashkar-e-Taiba Chief Hafiz Saeed May Plan India Attack Using Bangladesh As Launchpad, Intel Warns: Report

Delhi Crime Season 3 X Review: Emmy-Winning Series Returns With A Gripping Plot But Fans Say, ‘Watching Only For Shefali Shah’

Delhi Blast: Al-Falah University Website Taken Down; NAAC Issues Show-Cause Over Fake Accreditation

Delhi AQI: Toxic Smog Blankets City For Third Day In A Row

Is Maithili Thakur Poised For Victory? Exit Polls Show Clear Win For The Young Singer, What Drove The Young Singer To Contest Elections

Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow (14 November 2025) By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Sign Focuses Those In The Education Sector May Face Increased Workload

After Islamabad Car Blast, Pakistan Moves Sri Lanka–Zimbabwe T20 Tri-Series To Rawalpindi For Safety Reasons, Check Revised Schedule Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

After Islamabad Car Blast, Pakistan Moves Sri Lanka–Zimbabwe T20 Tri-Series To Rawalpindi For Safety Reasons, Check Revised Schedule Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

After Islamabad Car Blast, Pakistan Moves Sri Lanka–Zimbabwe T20 Tri-Series To Rawalpindi For Safety Reasons, Check Revised Schedule Here
After Islamabad Car Blast, Pakistan Moves Sri Lanka–Zimbabwe T20 Tri-Series To Rawalpindi For Safety Reasons, Check Revised Schedule Here
After Islamabad Car Blast, Pakistan Moves Sri Lanka–Zimbabwe T20 Tri-Series To Rawalpindi For Safety Reasons, Check Revised Schedule Here
After Islamabad Car Blast, Pakistan Moves Sri Lanka–Zimbabwe T20 Tri-Series To Rawalpindi For Safety Reasons, Check Revised Schedule Here

QUICK LINKS