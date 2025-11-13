After Islamabad Car Blast, Pakistan Moves Sri Lanka–Zimbabwe T20 Tri-Series To Rawalpindi For Safety Reasons, Check Revised Schedule Here

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a very crucial move that prioritizes player safety has shifted to Rawalpindi the entire future T20 International tri-series with Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe.

The reason for the change was a recent terrible suicide bombing in the nearby capital Islamabad that raised security concerns for the players. Initially, the tournament was planned to take place in two venues-Rawalpindi and Lahore-but now the single-venue decision indicates the PCB’s determination to set up a very strong security ring around the players.

Consequently, the tri-series, which is to be held for the sake of the 2026 T20 World Cup, can be conducted without the inter-city travel leading to extra difficulties with logistics and security. PCB’s move resounds the delicate balance between the reinstatement of international cricket in Pakistan and player safety, which is always the first priority.

Security First Venue Consolidation

The PCB situation in Pakistan led to a very rapid and high-level communication with SLC and ZC. The instant result was a unanimous decision to transfer all the matches, including the final, to the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The timing for all matches, the final on the 29th November included, is 6pm local time. In the league phase, every team will have to play four games and the first two will advance to the final.

This victory not only facilitated the security measures but also made it easier for the concerned authorities to concentrate all their support on the one site and its surrounding areas.

The Rawalpindi stadium is under very strict security measures and the Pakistan Army along with the paramilitary Rangers have even reportedly increased their presence in this area in view of the fact that it is already the site of the remaining matches of the ongoing Pakistan-Sri Lanka ODI series.

Solidarity and Assurance for Visiting Teams

The tri-series’ persistence is a reflection of the unity demonstrated by the countries that took part. Initially, quite a few players from Sri Lanka were worried and even asked to be sent back home, but the SLC in the end ordered the team to stay and finish the tour after receiving strong security guarantees from the PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the Interior Minister of the country.

Naqvi took direct control and examined the security arrangements, and he also met the officials of the visiting teams to tell them about the ‘fool-proof’ measures that have been put in place now. The team from Zimbabwe came to Islamabad at this time of security alert with the desire to participate in the tournament along with the two Asian teams; now, the tournament is scheduled to begin on November 18th.

The choice of Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe to stay and hold matches is a significant expression of trust in Pakistan’s capability to conduct international cricket in a safe manner, even under difficult situations.

