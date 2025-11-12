LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bollywood actor govinda news donald trump pakistan news Georgia Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Elections Bihar elections 2025 bollywood actor govinda news donald trump pakistan news Georgia Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Elections Bihar elections 2025 bollywood actor govinda news donald trump pakistan news Georgia Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Elections Bihar elections 2025 bollywood actor govinda news donald trump pakistan news Georgia Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Elections Bihar elections 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bollywood actor govinda news donald trump pakistan news Georgia Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Elections Bihar elections 2025 bollywood actor govinda news donald trump pakistan news Georgia Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Elections Bihar elections 2025 bollywood actor govinda news donald trump pakistan news Georgia Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Elections Bihar elections 2025 bollywood actor govinda news donald trump pakistan news Georgia Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Elections Bihar elections 2025
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > No More IPL Matches At Chinnaswamy Stadium? RCB Makes Changes For Home Ground For IPL 2026

No More IPL Matches At Chinnaswamy Stadium? RCB Makes Changes For Home Ground For IPL 2026

The stadium is a well known venue with a great cricketing history but has undergone a safety inspection and has no infrastructure, hence, the moving. It would be a hard task to make the new home acceptable both for the fans and the franchise as it would require creating new plans for travel, home ground advantages, fan engagement, etc.

(Image Credit: IPL via X)
(Image Credit: IPL via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 12, 2025 09:26:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

No More IPL Matches At Chinnaswamy Stadium? RCB Makes Changes For Home Ground For IPL 2026

There are rumours that Chinnaswamy Stadium, the home ground of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), might be ruled out as the venue for RCB’s home games. This decision comes after the occurrence of the unfortunate crowd crushing incident during the RCB victory celebration in June 2025, which resulted in a death toll and raised concerns about the safety, infrastructure, and crowd management of the venue. Thus, state officials together with the franchise are currently scouting for alternative places for the IPL 2026 season.

RCB Makes Changes For Home Ground For IPL 2026

The new home ground for RCB has a number of options. Among the favorites is the MCA Stadium Gahunje, which is close to Pune and the Maharashtra Cricket Association is said to have already invited RCB to play home games there. The other considerations are the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, the ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, and possibly the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, to name a few. All places have their advantages and disadvantages with respect to the number of spectators, location, and amenities, however, not only the vibrant home crowd but also the team’s morale are left behind in the event of a Bangalore exit.

RCB And Chinnaswamy Stadium

The potential move from Chinnaswamy is very significant in the IPL’s circuit of the most favored teams. The total arena is still a well known venue with a great cricketing history but has undergone a safety inspection and has no infrastructure, hence, the moving. It would be a hard task to make the new home acceptable both for the fans and the franchise as it would require creating new plans for travel, home ground advantages, fan engagement, etc. The decision also implies that Indian cricket is shifting its concern to safe stadiums and modern standards. It is expected that the authorities and RCB officials will be in discussion and come to a consensus on the new home arrangements over the next few months, right before the upcoming season.

Also Read: India vs South Africa 2025: Full Schedule, Dates, Venues, Squads And Live Streaming Details

First published on: Nov 12, 2025 9:26 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Chinnaswamy Stadium 2026IPL 2026IPL 2026 Chinnaswamy StadiumM Chinnaswamy Stadiumrcb 2026RCB Chinnaswamy StadiumRCB Home ground ipl 2026where will rcb play in ipl 2026

RELATED News

Rohit Sharma Dances To ‘Aaj Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai’ During Couple’s Wedding Shoot, Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo Retirement: Portugal Legend Drops Major Hint, Reveals When He Will Retire From Football

Sourav Ganguly and Kabuni team up to “put a professional coach in every player’s kitbag”

Eden Gardens On High Alert As Security Tightened For India–South Africa Test Following Red Fort Blast

Sumit Nagal’s Australian Open Dreams On Hold After China Visa Rejection; Player Seeks ‘URGENT HELP’

LATEST NEWS

No, Comet 3I/ATLAS Didn’t Explode – Here’s What Happened

Stock Market Today: Bulls Charge Ahead; Sensex Crosses 84,200, Nifty Near 25,800 On Global Cheer At Opening Bell

Dharmendra’s Health Improves, Veteran Actor Heads Home from Hospital

Stocks To Watch Today: Tata, Reliance Power, Bikaji, HFCL, Groww And Many Other In Focus, 12 November

Actor Vijay Deverakonda Questioned By Telangana SIT In Online Betting App, What’s The Case All About?

Bollywood Star Govinda Rushed To Hospital After Sudden Collapse, Fans Pray For His Recovery

Jaishankar Meets UK Foreign Secretary Cooper, Strengthens India-UK Strategic Roadmap

Delhi Blast: Canada’s PM Mark Carney And Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali Express Grief, Extend Condolences To India

Donald Trump’s Truth Social Has AI Tool That Is Fact Checking His Own Claims

Netanyahu’s Key Advisor Ron Dermer Resigns, To Continue As Special Envoy

No More IPL Matches At Chinnaswamy Stadium? RCB Makes Changes For Home Ground For IPL 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

No More IPL Matches At Chinnaswamy Stadium? RCB Makes Changes For Home Ground For IPL 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

No More IPL Matches At Chinnaswamy Stadium? RCB Makes Changes For Home Ground For IPL 2026
No More IPL Matches At Chinnaswamy Stadium? RCB Makes Changes For Home Ground For IPL 2026
No More IPL Matches At Chinnaswamy Stadium? RCB Makes Changes For Home Ground For IPL 2026
No More IPL Matches At Chinnaswamy Stadium? RCB Makes Changes For Home Ground For IPL 2026

QUICK LINKS