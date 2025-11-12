No More IPL Matches At Chinnaswamy Stadium? RCB Makes Changes For Home Ground For IPL 2026

There are rumours that Chinnaswamy Stadium, the home ground of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), might be ruled out as the venue for RCB’s home games. This decision comes after the occurrence of the unfortunate crowd crushing incident during the RCB victory celebration in June 2025, which resulted in a death toll and raised concerns about the safety, infrastructure, and crowd management of the venue. Thus, state officials together with the franchise are currently scouting for alternative places for the IPL 2026 season.

RCB Makes Changes For Home Ground For IPL 2026

The new home ground for RCB has a number of options. Among the favorites is the MCA Stadium Gahunje, which is close to Pune and the Maharashtra Cricket Association is said to have already invited RCB to play home games there. The other considerations are the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, the ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, and possibly the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, to name a few. All places have their advantages and disadvantages with respect to the number of spectators, location, and amenities, however, not only the vibrant home crowd but also the team’s morale are left behind in the event of a Bangalore exit.

RCB And Chinnaswamy Stadium

The potential move from Chinnaswamy is very significant in the IPL’s circuit of the most favored teams. The total arena is still a well known venue with a great cricketing history but has undergone a safety inspection and has no infrastructure, hence, the moving. It would be a hard task to make the new home acceptable both for the fans and the franchise as it would require creating new plans for travel, home ground advantages, fan engagement, etc. The decision also implies that Indian cricket is shifting its concern to safe stadiums and modern standards. It is expected that the authorities and RCB officials will be in discussion and come to a consensus on the new home arrangements over the next few months, right before the upcoming season.

