India vs South Africa 2025: Full Schedule, Dates, Venues, Squads And Live Streaming Details

In 2025, a breathtaking multi format cricket series comprising two Test matches, three One Day Internationals (ODIs), and five T20Is is going to be arranged in India with South Africa as the guest team. Major cities are the venue of the series. Starting from November 14 in Kolkata, the tour will guarantee intense competition between the two best teams in the world.

India vs South Africa 2025. (Image Credit: BCCI via X)
India vs South Africa 2025. (Image Credit: BCCI via X)

Published: November 12, 2025 09:06:33 IST

The Indian men’s cricket team is all set to invite the South African team for their complete visit which includes two Test matches, three One Day Internationals (ODIs), and five Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). 

The first Test will be conducted at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on 14 November at 9:30 AM IST, and the other Test will be at Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati on 22 November at 9:30 AM IST. It is the time for India to get back into Test cricket, and every single point is very important since both teams are competing for the final of the 2027 World Test Championship. The ODI series will follow the Tests and will start in Ranchi at JSCA International Stadium Complex on 30 November. The second and third ODIs will be held on 3 December in Raipur and 6 December in Visakhapatnam respectively, all starting at 1:30 PM IST. The T20I series will then take place from 9 to 19 December in five cities: Cuttack, New Chandigarh, Dharamsala, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad, each starting at 7 PM IST. The Star Sports network will show the matches live in India, while JioCinema / Disney+ Hotstar will offer streaming.

India has revealed a Test squad that features Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant vice captain & wicket keeper, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Siraj, and other key players. The South African contingent will include Temba Bavuma (captain), Kagiso Rabada, and Marco Jansen. As the Eden Gardens and such places are expected to give early bounce and backing for pace and seam, the series of formats is attractively set up.

First published on: Nov 12, 2025 9:06 AM IST
