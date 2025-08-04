Delusion or Reality? Pakistan Seeks China’s Help to Reach Moon by 2035

Despite starting its space research programme almost a decade earlier than India, Pakistan is gearing up to land a spacecraft on the Moon by 2035, as stated by the country’s Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, Geo News reported.

The announcement came as the nation currently struggles with the rise of terrorist attacks, basic infrastructure and economic instability.

Speaking during a meeting in Beijing with Chinese officials, including Head of China’s Atomic Energy Authority and Space Agency Shan Zhongde, Iqbal called for deeper reliance on China to fill gaps in Pakistan’s space and nuclear programs, Geo News reported.

Pakistan’s Moon and Space Organization Relies on China

The lunar mission has been tasked to Pakistan’s Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), which is yet to launch a satellite or space mission all on its own, particularly without the assistance of China.

Pakistan will contribute a 35-kilogram lunar rover to China’s Chang’e-8 mission in 2028, which aims to explore the Moon’s south pole. The rover will conduct scientific experiments, analyse terrain, and assess resource utilisation.

Meanwhile, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has made significant strides compared to its neighbour, with notable success with its lunar mission, Chandrayaan and Mars mission, Mangalyaan. India is now also on its way to its first manned mission in space, Gaganyaan, scheduled for the first quarter of early 2027.

According to Geo News, the discussion between the two sides, framed as strategic cooperation, largely highlighted Pakistan’s growing dependence on Chinese technology and expertize.

Iqbal promoted the “Uraan Pakistan” initiative, claiming that the country’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reinvigorated the country’s stagnant space science sector, Geo News reported.

He noted that three Pakistani-made satellites were launched recently, though all with significant Chinese assistance, and Pakistan now hopes to again piggyback on China’s space station to send its first astronaut by 2026, with no clear independent capability.

With climate change and domestic resource crises looming, Iqbal shifted focus to energy, calling for more Chinese support in nuclear power and cutting-edge tech like quantum computing, a field in which Pakistan has little to no native capacity.

Pakistan’s space sector, led by the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), was established in 1961 by Dr Abdus Salam, a Nobel laureate and scientific advisor to President Ayub.

Pakistani Space Body Lags Behind in Leadership

Insufficient government funding has hindered SUPARCO’s progress, with an annual budget of $36 million compared to India’s ISRO, which receives significantly more.

SUPARCO has faced leadership issues, with retired army generals heading the agency for the past 11 years, raising questions about its scientific direction.

Moreover, Pakistan relies heavily on China for satellite launches and development, limiting its indigenous capabilities.

Few universities in Pakistan offer space-related courses, restricting the growth of skilled professionals.

Chinese official Shan Zhongde responded with predictable diplomacy, praising Pakistan’s alignment with Chinese interests and reaffirming Beijing’s role as the driving force behind any meaningful scientific or economic advancement Pakistan hopes to achieve.

(Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Inflation Out of Control in Pakistan? Sky-High Food Rates Spark Public Outrage