LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
green card Switzerland donald trump Bulgaria Blinkit Bangladesh Hindu attack H-1B visa Indore news green card Switzerland donald trump Bulgaria Blinkit Bangladesh Hindu attack H-1B visa Indore news green card Switzerland donald trump Bulgaria Blinkit Bangladesh Hindu attack H-1B visa Indore news green card Switzerland donald trump Bulgaria Blinkit Bangladesh Hindu attack H-1B visa Indore news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
green card Switzerland donald trump Bulgaria Blinkit Bangladesh Hindu attack H-1B visa Indore news green card Switzerland donald trump Bulgaria Blinkit Bangladesh Hindu attack H-1B visa Indore news green card Switzerland donald trump Bulgaria Blinkit Bangladesh Hindu attack H-1B visa Indore news green card Switzerland donald trump Bulgaria Blinkit Bangladesh Hindu attack H-1B visa Indore news
LIVE TV
Home > World > Democrat Zohran Mamdani Sworn In as New York City Mayor, Pledges Democratic Socialist Agenda

Democrat Zohran Mamdani Sworn In as New York City Mayor, Pledges Democratic Socialist Agenda

A prominent figure from the Democratic Party’s left-wing democratic socialist camp, Mamdani secured a high-profile victory in last November’s election—an outcome seen by many as a potential bellwether for the upcoming midterm polls that will decide control of the US Congress. While sections of the Democratic Party have welcomed his political approach, Republicans have positioned him as a national political counterpoint.

Democrat Zohran Mamdani Sworn In as New York City Mayor.
Democrat Zohran Mamdani Sworn In as New York City Mayor.

Published By: NEWSX WEB DESK
Published: January 2, 2026 05:30:33 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Democrat Zohran Mamdani Sworn In as New York City Mayor, Pledges Democratic Socialist Agenda

A prominent figure from the Democratic Party’s left-wing democratic socialist camp, Mamdani secured a high-profile victory in last November’s election—an outcome seen by many as a potential bellwether for the upcoming midterm polls that will decide control of the US Congress. While sections of the Democratic Party have welcomed his political approach, Republicans have positioned him as a national political counterpoint.

You Might Be Interested In

Mamdani Pledges Democratic Socialist Policies 

The 34-year-old campaigned heavily on cost-of-living issues and was sharply critical of Republican President Donald Trump, whose approval rating has fallen over the past year amid economic concerns.

Many of New York’s 8 million residents – some with hope, some with trepidation – expect him to be a disruptive political force. In a speech following his public swearing-in, Mamdani promoted core campaign promises of universal childcare, affordable rents and free bus service.

You Might Be Interested In

“We will answer to all New Yorkers, not to any billionaire or oligarch who thinks they can buy our democracy,” he said. “I was elected as a democratic socialist and I will govern as a democratic socialist.”

Crowd Chants ‘Tax The Rich’

The program for Mamdani’s inauguration included remarks by U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders and U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, fellow democratic socialists at the vanguard of the Democratic Party’s liberal wing.

Sanders, whom Mamdani calls his inspiration, defended Mamdani’s agenda.

“Making sure that people can live in affordable housing is not radical,” Sanders said. “It is the right and decent thing to do.”

The crowd of several thousand cheered loudly when Sanders called on America’s millionaires and billionaires to pay more in taxes, breaking into a chant of “tax the rich.”

Even with temperatures well below freezing, the city set up a viewing area along Broadway to allow thousands more to watch a livestream of the ceremony, which included musical performances.

First published on: Jan 2, 2026 5:30 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: who is Zohran Mamdanizohran mamdaniZohran Mamdani new rok mayor

RELATED News

‘Marriage Not Enough for Green Card’: US Immigration Attorney Reveals What Could Get Couples Denied

What Led to the Deadly Bar Fire in Switzerland’s Ski Resort Town Crans-Montana That Killed 40, Injured 115? Watch Horrific Video

‘My Health Is Perfect’: Donald Trump Breaks Silence on Bruised Hand, Dozing-Off in Public Claims, Opens Up on Recent ‘MRI’

What Is Wolf Supermoon? When, Where And How To Watch The First Full Moon Of 2026- A Complete Guide

Donald Trump Spills The Beans On His Health Secret, Reveals He Is Taking Higher Dosage Of Aspirin Than Prescribed: ‘Want Nice, Thin Blood’

LATEST NEWS

Ahmedabad Police Register 246 Liquor-Related Cases, Arrest 238 on New Year in Dry State Gujarat

January 2026 Calendar: List of Festivals, National Holidays, Important Days, Events and Bank Holidays, Long Weekends- Full List Inside

Dropped Out, Drove a Tempo, Now Launching India’s Newest Airline: Meet Shravan Kumar Vishwakarma, Kanpur Man Behind Shankh Air

Donald Trump Spills The Beans On His Health Secret, Reveals He Is Taking Higher Dosage Of Aspirin Than Prescribed: ‘Want Nice, Thin Blood’

Do You Have Plans To Marry A US Citizen? Here’s Why A Green Card Is Not Guaranteed- Everything Explained

Trump Shares Scathing Editorial Targeting Putin Amid War With Ukraine: ‘Spare Us His Crocodile Tears’

Andhra Horror: New Year Turns Tragic In Nandyal- Father Kills Three Children, Dies By Suicide; What Led To The Tragedy?

Record Sales: Tata Motors Is Now India’s Second Biggest Automaker By Selling 1.89 Lakh Cars, All Thanks To Nexon And Sierra

‘Indefensible And Unacceptable’: BJP Demands Apology From Congress’ Nana Patole Over Rahul Gandhi–Lord Ram Comparison

Amazon Allows Indian Employees To Work Remotely Due To H-1B Visa Delays: However, They Can’t Do These Things…..

Democrat Zohran Mamdani Sworn In as New York City Mayor, Pledges Democratic Socialist Agenda

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Democrat Zohran Mamdani Sworn In as New York City Mayor, Pledges Democratic Socialist Agenda

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Democrat Zohran Mamdani Sworn In as New York City Mayor, Pledges Democratic Socialist Agenda
Democrat Zohran Mamdani Sworn In as New York City Mayor, Pledges Democratic Socialist Agenda
Democrat Zohran Mamdani Sworn In as New York City Mayor, Pledges Democratic Socialist Agenda
Democrat Zohran Mamdani Sworn In as New York City Mayor, Pledges Democratic Socialist Agenda

QUICK LINKS