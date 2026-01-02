Democrat Zohran Mamdani Sworn In as New York City Mayor, Pledges Democratic Socialist Agenda

A prominent figure from the Democratic Party’s left-wing democratic socialist camp, Mamdani secured a high-profile victory in last November’s election—an outcome seen by many as a potential bellwether for the upcoming midterm polls that will decide control of the US Congress. While sections of the Democratic Party have welcomed his political approach, Republicans have positioned him as a national political counterpoint.

Mamdani Pledges Democratic Socialist Policies

The 34-year-old campaigned heavily on cost-of-living issues and was sharply critical of Republican President Donald Trump, whose approval rating has fallen over the past year amid economic concerns.

Many of New York’s 8 million residents – some with hope, some with trepidation – expect him to be a disruptive political force. In a speech following his public swearing-in, Mamdani promoted core campaign promises of universal childcare, affordable rents and free bus service.

“We will answer to all New Yorkers, not to any billionaire or oligarch who thinks they can buy our democracy,” he said. “I was elected as a democratic socialist and I will govern as a democratic socialist.”

Crowd Chants ‘Tax The Rich’

The program for Mamdani’s inauguration included remarks by U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders and U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, fellow democratic socialists at the vanguard of the Democratic Party’s liberal wing.

Sanders, whom Mamdani calls his inspiration, defended Mamdani’s agenda.

“Making sure that people can live in affordable housing is not radical,” Sanders said. “It is the right and decent thing to do.”

The crowd of several thousand cheered loudly when Sanders called on America’s millionaires and billionaires to pay more in taxes, breaking into a chant of “tax the rich.”

Even with temperatures well below freezing, the city set up a viewing area along Broadway to allow thousands more to watch a livestream of the ceremony, which included musical performances.