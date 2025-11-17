LIVE TV
Dhaka Shaken As Targeted Blasts Hit Anti Government Quarters, Aide To Muhammad Yunus Also Targeted

Dhaka Shaken As Targeted Blasts Hit Anti Government Quarters, Aide To Muhammad Yunus Also Targeted

The people backing the ex prime minister have even announced that they will organize protests across the country right at the time of the trial verdict and the interim government accuses the banished Awami League party of inciting the clashes and bombings.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 17, 2025 04:06:11 IST

Dhaka Shaken As Targeted Blasts Hit Anti Government Quarters, Aide To Muhammad Yunus Also Targeted

Bomb explosions of crude ‘cocktail’ types in the capital city Dhaka, targeted the headquarters of the National Citizen Party (NCP) and the house of an adviser to the interim leader Muhammad Yunus, thereby underlining the deepening political unrest in Bangladesh.

Dhaka Shaken As Targeted Blasts Hit Anti Government Quarters, Aide To Muhammad Yunus Also Targeted

According to the police, the explosions could be heard from different parts of the city, including the downtown area, right next to the government sites. The detonations were not only a problem for London but also magnified the tensions and disorder in the city prior to the major trial announcement of the former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who was ousted. As a measure to restore peace in the city after the blasting incident, the authorities have considerably tightened the security and sent armed personnel to the vulnerable areas of Dhaka. The Dhaka Metropolitan Police reported that at least 50 people are linked to the latest bombing in the city and they have arrested them. Besides, the police chief has initiated a widespread search for the suffragists based on an intelligence report which states that the bombers are using motorcycles for their raiding and then vanishing after the act.

Dhaka Blasts

The violence outbreak that came all of a sudden not only adds fuel to the difficult political issues in Bangladesh but also the departure of Hasina is a cause that is most likely to heat the conflict up even more. The people backing the ex prime minister have even announced that they will organize protests across the country right at the time of the trial verdict and the interim government accuses the banished Awami League party of inciting the clashes and bombings. The incidents that led up to the verdict have already turned the situation in Dhaka into a powder keg, exposing the flaws of the security system and the ephemeral nature of the political landscape.

First published on: Nov 17, 2025 4:06 AM IST
Dhaka Shaken As Targeted Blasts Hit Anti Government Quarters, Aide To Muhammad Yunus Also Targeted

