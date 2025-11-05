LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘Dhoom Machale’ Takes Over City Hall, Zohran Mamdani Ends His Victory Speech With Style After Winning New York City Mayor Elections

When you are the son of renowed Director Mira Nair, you are destined to end the victory speech with 'Dhoom Machale'. Zohran Mamdani, the newly elected Mayor Of New York City with his wife Rama Duwaji and mother Mira Nair gave the victory speech at City Hall. The incident not only created a festive atmosphere but also indicated the merging of personal identity with public victory.

Last updated: November 5, 2025 12:00:42 IST

Zohran Mamdani’s election in the 2025 New York City mayoral race was a major turning point for the political scene. He became the first Muslim mayor of the city as well as the youngest one in over a hundred years by getting more than fifty percent of the votes and defeating Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa in the process.

At the celebration of his win, Mamdani showed his cultural background in an extravagant way, the Bollywood blockbuster ‘Dhoom Machale’ was heard while he descended from the stage with his wife Rama Duwaji and mother Mira Nair. The incident not only created a festive atmosphere but also indicated the merging of personal identity with public victory. The triumph is not only a mark but also is considered to be a turning point in the city’s politics that have been dominated by the left. Mamdani’s grassroots campaign was able to withstand the opposition from the old fashioned elites and the wealthy backers, and it also connected with the people marking a transformation in the perception of political power and representation in urban America.





Zohran Mamdani’s Historic Win In New York City Mayor Elections

Mamdani’s campaign spread far and wide, especially to the outskirts, because of the high voter turnout and mainly due to the coalition of younger and working class voters who accepted his vision of free city buses, no rent increases for rent stabilized apartments, and a higher minimum wage. His victory signifies a major turn around in NYC politics, he is not only a political outsider concerning the majority of previous candidates but also, his being a Muslim and a son of immigrant parents has made the victory even more important historically. 

Also Read: Zohran Mamdani Sweeps New York City Election In Landmark Win

First published on: Nov 5, 2025 11:41 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

