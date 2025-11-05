Zohran Mamdani’s election in the 2025 New York City mayoral race was a major turning point for the political scene. He became the first Muslim mayor of the city as well as the youngest one in over a hundred years by getting more than fifty percent of the votes and defeating Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa in the process.

‘Dhoom Machale’ Takes Over City Hall, Zohran Mamdani Ends His Victory Speech With Style After Winning New York City Mayor Elections

At the celebration of his win, Mamdani showed his cultural background in an extravagant way, the Bollywood blockbuster ‘Dhoom Machale’ was heard while he descended from the stage with his wife Rama Duwaji and mother Mira Nair. The incident not only created a festive atmosphere but also indicated the merging of personal identity with public victory. The triumph is not only a mark but also is considered to be a turning point in the city’s politics that have been dominated by the left. Mamdani’s grassroots campaign was able to withstand the opposition from the old fashioned elites and the wealthy backers, and it also connected with the people marking a transformation in the perception of political power and representation in urban America.

Zohran Mamdani closes victory speech as mayor of New York to Dhoom Machale. This is like a Bollywood movie in real life 😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/2M9ic2wazO — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) November 5, 2025







Zohran Mamdani’s Historic Win In New York City Mayor Elections

Mamdani’s campaign spread far and wide, especially to the outskirts, because of the high voter turnout and mainly due to the coalition of younger and working class voters who accepted his vision of free city buses, no rent increases for rent stabilized apartments, and a higher minimum wage. His victory signifies a major turn around in NYC politics, he is not only a political outsider concerning the majority of previous candidates but also, his being a Muslim and a son of immigrant parents has made the victory even more important historically.

