Home > World > Did Another Shooting Take Place In Dover Heights After Sydney Horror? Cops Clarify After Bondi Beach Mass Shooting Leaves 12 Dead

Did Another Shooting Take Place In Dover Heights After Sydney Horror? Cops Clarify After Bondi Beach Mass Shooting Leaves 12 Dead

Police clarified that no shooting occurred in Dover Heights after a deadly mass shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach Hanukkah event, urging calm amid widespread online misinformation and confirming the situation is under control.

Did Another Shooting Take Place In Dover Heights After Sydney Horror? Cops Clarify After Bondi Beach Mass Shooting Leaves 12 Dead

Published By: Shubhi
Published: December 14, 2025 17:41:23 IST

Did Another Shooting Take Place In Dover Heights After Sydney Horror? Cops Clarify After Bondi Beach Mass Shooting Leaves 12 Dead

Bondi Beach is in shock due to the mass shooting tragedy, as police have laid to rest the rumours about Dover Heights. Those in the area have been very confused by the news of an attack in Sydney that has just happened.

 

Incident Overview

The festival of Hanukkah, which was referred to as “Chanukah by the Sea,” was held at Bondi Beach in Sydney on December 14, 2025, and it started positively but escalated to death and disaster when one of the gunmen executed a mass shooting that claimed at least 10 lives, including the shooter, and another 11-12 individuals sustained injuries. The incident of shooting incident took place at around 6:45 PM in the vicinity of Campbell Parade and caused panic among the people who had come to celebrate the very first night of Hanukkah. The police killed one of the suspects; the other one is in a hospital with a critical condition, under arrest, and being treated.

 

Big Misinformation Outbreak

Just after the shooting, online was filled with rumours suggesting that a second shooting had happened in Dover Heights that was close to the first one. The police soon confirmed that no such thing had occurred and advised the public not to be misled by these unverified reports. The whole thing was taking place under the already existing fears that led to confusion in the quick response situation.

 

Police Response and Casualties

SWAT teams arrived at the scene, they eliminated the threats and started treating the medical cases, among whom were two police officers and a child. The ambulance services took the injured to the closest hospitals, St Vincent’s and Royal Prince Alfred. The authorities have declared it a possible terror attack and are now looking into the motives and even suspicious items found in the vicinity.

 

Official Statements

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the actions, saying they were “shocking and distressing,” and expressed his gratitude to the emergency responders. NSWP Commissioner wanted people to stay calm and admitted that even though there had been a police operation, it was all under control, and no one was in danger. Local member Allegra Spender described the situation as “horrifying” but still encouraged the community to unite as she was sure that would happen.

First published on: Dec 14, 2025 5:41 PM IST
Did Another Shooting Take Place In Dover Heights After Sydney Horror? Cops Clarify After Bondi Beach Mass Shooting Leaves 12 Dead

QUICK LINKS