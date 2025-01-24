Did META Make People Automatically Follow Trump On Instagram?

Instagram users have raised concerns this week, claiming they were automatically made to follow President Donald Trump’s official accounts without their consent

Instagram users have raised concerns this week, claiming they were automatically made to follow President Donald Trump’s official accounts without their consent. The complaints come as Meta addresses confusion surrounding the transfer of presidential social media accounts during the U.S. administration transition.

Meta Responds to Allegations

In a post on Threads, Meta spokesperson Andy Stone clarified that no users were forcibly made to follow accounts such as @POTUS, @VP, or @FLOTUS. Instead, Stone explained, the accounts are transferred to the new administration as part of the standard transition process.

“People were not made to automatically follow any of the official Facebook or Instagram accounts for the President, Vice President, or First Lady,” Stone stated. “Those accounts are managed by the White House, so with a new administration, the content on those Pages changes.”

Meta further confirmed via email that users who previously followed these accounts would continue to do so post-transition. Additionally, the former administration’s archived accounts, such as @potus46archive and @vp46archive, remain accessible.

Presidential Social Media Transition

This marks the third transition of these accounts since the Obama administration first created many of them. The Obama administration addressed the matter in 2016, explaining how social media transitions are handled.

“On Instagram and Facebook, the incoming White House will gain access to the White House username, URL, and retain the followers, but will start with no content on the timeline,” the administration stated in a blog post. Archived accounts from prior administrations remain publicly available, preserving historical records.

The posts and materials from previous administrations are stored with the National Archives and Records Administration, while new accounts are created to preserve the content for public access.

Meta’s Recent Moves Spark Political Chatter

Political discussions have surged on Meta’s platforms following a series of policy changes and actions by CEO Mark Zuckerberg, which some see as favorable to the Trump administration. Zuckerberg, who donated $1 million to Trump’s inauguration, co-hosted a celebratory reception during the event in Washington, D.C.

Recently, Meta announced the elimination of its third-party fact-checking program and the discontinuation of its diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. Joel Kaplan, a former Republican White House staffer, was also appointed as Meta’s new policy chief.

Additionally, Zuckerberg, during a podcast appearance with Joe Rogan, highlighted the benefits of fostering a more aggressive culture, stating, “I think having a culture that celebrates aggression a bit more has its own merits.”

Users React to the Changes

Despite Meta’s clarifications, some Instagram users remain frustrated. Several have turned to other platforms to express their dissatisfaction, with posts demanding explanations for the apparent lack of control over following these accounts.

