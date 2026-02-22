LIVE TV
Home > World > Did Trump Consider A Plan To Kill Ayatollah Ali Khamenei? New Report Outlines US Military Options On Iran

Did Trump Consider A Plan To Kill Ayatollah Ali Khamenei? New Report Outlines US Military Options On Iran

US has also taken to an escalated level of naval and airpower in the Middle East as the pressure mounts, with some officials stating that it could be a case of limited strikes to long term campaigns or regime change.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 22, 2026 07:20:02 IST

Recently, the news outlets reported that US President Donald Trump had been informed by the Pentagon and the national security agencies about a variety of military possibilities in regard to the growing tensions with Iran.

One of the strategies that have been considered would include a very controversial one of directly attacking the Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his son Mojtaba, who is viewed as the most probable successor to his father. These alternatives have been said to be put down in an extended list of contingencies in case these diplomatic talks do not stop the activities of Tehran in the region and its nuclear ambitions. Although this kind of planning clearly shows the gravity with which the US military is observing the situation in Iran, there is an added stress by the officials that nothing has been concluded yet and that no strikes have been given a green light against the Iranian leadership by the White House.

These military considerations lie against a broader confrontation between Washington and Tehran concerning the Iranian nuclear program and influence in the region. According to various recent reports, Trump has sought to renegotiate the nuclear limits and has put Iran on a very short time limit, to strike a deal or risk a military response, including military retaliation. The US has also taken to an escalated level of naval and airpower in the Middle East as the pressure mounts, with some officials stating that it could be a case of limited strikes to long term campaigns or regime change. In the meantime, Iran has retaliated with military exercises and hard rhetoric in warning that any war would spell great consequences to the stability of the region. 

US-Iran Nuclear Negotiations

Although these harsh alternatives are under consideration, the international diplomatic process goes on with the military planning. Iran has also been taking part in indirect nuclear negotiations with the US officials to strike some compromise but there are still differences. The administration of Trump is allegedly considering the option of permitting limited nuclear enrichment in Tehran under stringent conditions to be included in a negotiating foundation to demonstrate that even with the threat of force, the situation still has a diplomatic element.

First published on: Feb 22, 2026 7:20 AM IST
QUICK LINKS