Home > World > Did UK Block US Plan To Launch Airstrikes On Iran From Diego Garcia, RAF Bases? Donald Trump Reportedly Angry With Keir Starmer, War Readiness By…

Did UK Block US Plan To Launch Airstrikes On Iran From Diego Garcia, RAF Bases? Donald Trump Reportedly Angry With Keir Starmer, War Readiness By…

The UK has reportedly refused permission for the US to launch potential strikes on Iran from joint military bases, citing legal concerns. The move comes amid rising tensions as Washington boosts its military presence in the Middle East. The decision has also triggered fresh diplomatic friction involving Donald Trump and Keir Starmer over the Chagos Islands deal.

UK denies US request to use Diego Garcia, RAF Fairford for Iran strikes. Photo: X.
UK denies US request to use Diego Garcia, RAF Fairford for Iran strikes. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: February 20, 2026 07:33:54 IST

Did UK Block US Plan To Launch Airstrikes On Iran From Diego Garcia, RAF Bases? Donald Trump Reportedly Angry With Keir Starmer, War Readiness By…

The UK has not agreed to allow the US to launch air strikes against Iran from the joint UK-US military base on Diego Garcia or from RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, according to a report by The Times. RAF Fairford currently hosts a fleet of US heavy bombers, while Diego Garcia serves as a strategic base jointly operated by Britain and the United States.

Under longstanding defence agreements between London and Washington, the Pentagon requires advance approval from the British government before launching military operations from these facilities, as well as other UK airbases hosting American aircraft and personnel.

That approval has not been granted in relation to any potential strike against Iran, reportedly due to concerns within the UK government that such an operation could breach international law.

UK’s Decision To Not Allow Donald Trump Attack From Joint Military Bases

According to the report, the UK’s reluctance has also had diplomatic repercussions. It said Donald Trump withdrew his support for an agreement negotiated by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to transfer sovereignty of the Chagos Islands, which include Diego Garcia, to Mauritius.

The proposed arrangement involved Britain handing over the territory while leasing back Diego Garcia for continued military use. Notably, the US State Department had previously indicated support for the UK’s decision.

Although the Iran crisis was discussed during a phone call between Trump and Starmer on Tuesday evening, the Chagos Islands issue was not part of that conversation. However, the following day, Trump publicly criticised Starmer again over the agreement.

Donald Trump Signals Decision Window on Iran

Speaking on Thursday, Trump suggested a decision point on Iran was imminent.

“The world would find out over the next, probably, 10 days whether the US would reach a deal with Iran to end its nuclear ambitions, or take military action.”

The US president has been increasing military pressure in the region, deploying two aircraft carriers along with supporting warships and aircraft to the Middle East to expand operational options should diplomacy fail.

UK Maintains Defensive Posture Against Iran

Despite the tensions, the UK is not believed to be preparing to support any US offensive against Iran directly.

However, the Royal Air Force has strengthened its regional defensive posture. Six F-35 fighter jets have been deployed to RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus, while four Typhoon aircraft have been sent to Qatar.

Also Read: US vs Iran: February 20, 2026 Sparks The Viral ‘68 Theory’ Fears As Dread Of Military Strikes Grow Amid Massive Armada Build-Up

First published on: Feb 20, 2026 7:33 AM IST
Did UK Block US Plan To Launch Airstrikes On Iran From Diego Garcia, RAF Bases? Donald Trump Reportedly Angry With Keir Starmer, War Readiness By…

