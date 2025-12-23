LIVE TV
Home > World > 'Not Even Animals Are Treated This Way': Brother Reveals How Mob Lynched Bangladeshi Hindu Worker Dipu Chandra Das

‘Not Even Animals Are Treated This Way’: Brother Reveals How Mob Lynched Bangladeshi Hindu Worker Dipu Chandra Das

Dipu Chandra Das, 28, was lynched by a mob in Bangladesh over false blasphemy claims. His brother, Apu, recounts the horror, saying the attack left their family shattered. Authorities have arrested 12 people as the investigation continues.

Dipu Chandra Das lynched in Bangladesh; brother Apu speaks out about mob brutality and family trauma; 12 arrested. Photos: X.
Dipu Chandra Das lynched in Bangladesh; brother Apu speaks out about mob brutality and family trauma; 12 arrested. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 23, 2025 09:22:01 IST

‘Not Even Animals Are Treated This Way’: Brother Reveals How Mob Lynched Bangladeshi Hindu Worker Dipu Chandra Das

The brutal lynching of 28-year-old factory worker Dipu Chandra Das by an angry mob in Bangladesh has sent shockwaves through the community, reigniting concerns over rising extremism in the country. The attack was reportedly triggered by a baseless rumor that Dipu had posted blasphemous content insulting Islam.

Eyewitness Account from Family

Dipu’s brother, Apu Chandra Das, shared the harrowing experience with The Times of India.

“When I was told my brother had been taken by the crowd, I didn’t even realize what it meant. I asked, ‘Taken where?’ By the time I understood, he had already been lynched, his body hung from a tree, and later set on fire,” he said.

Describing the sheer violence, Apu added, “Not even animals are treated the way that a violent mob of around 140 people pounced on my brother.” Apu, who also works at a factory in Mymensingh district, recounted how the incident has left his family traumatized.

Dipu Chandra Das Recounts The Sequence of Events

According to the family, the mob arrived at Dipu’s workplace in Bhaluka, Mymensingh, around 9 pm on December 18. He was dragged out from the factory and beaten with bamboo sticks, fists, and kicks until he succumbed to the assault.

Afterwards, the attackers carried his body to Jamirdia Square, where it was publicly hung from a tree and set on fire. Police arrived later to retrieve the body, navigating through a large crowd that had gathered around the burning remains.

“The authorities had to break through the mob to even retrieve him,” Apu said. The body was later taken to a hospital morgue and handed over to the family, who filed a police complaint the following day.

Family Denied Final Farewell

The family claims they were denied the chance for a final farewell.

“A group of people didn’t allow family members to get the last glimpse of my brother before his cremation,” Apu said.

“We were forced to take the body immediately to the cremation ground. My elderly parents are completely heartbroken.”

The mob had accused Dipu of posting content insulting Islam on social media. Apu firmly denied the claims.

“He could never have posted anything objectionable. He always respected all religions.”

So far, authorities have arrested 12 individuals in connection with the attack. They were presented before a local court on Monday, which granted police a three-day remand for questioning. Investigators indicated that further arrests are expected as digital evidence is examined and the network behind the false content is traced.

First published on: Dec 23, 2025 9:22 AM IST
