LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh asim munir DOJ gujarat BJP landslide Christian Negre Lagnajita Chakraborty javed akhtar bangladesh asim munir DOJ gujarat BJP landslide Christian Negre Lagnajita Chakraborty javed akhtar bangladesh asim munir DOJ gujarat BJP landslide Christian Negre Lagnajita Chakraborty javed akhtar bangladesh asim munir DOJ gujarat BJP landslide Christian Negre Lagnajita Chakraborty javed akhtar
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh asim munir DOJ gujarat BJP landslide Christian Negre Lagnajita Chakraborty javed akhtar bangladesh asim munir DOJ gujarat BJP landslide Christian Negre Lagnajita Chakraborty javed akhtar bangladesh asim munir DOJ gujarat BJP landslide Christian Negre Lagnajita Chakraborty javed akhtar bangladesh asim munir DOJ gujarat BJP landslide Christian Negre Lagnajita Chakraborty javed akhtar
LIVE TV
Home > World > Sheikh Hasina Launches Sharp Attack On Muhammad Yunus, Says Violence A Norm In Bangladesh, Calls Out Growing Influence Of Radical Islamists

Sheikh Hasina Launches Sharp Attack On Muhammad Yunus, Says Violence A Norm In Bangladesh, Calls Out Growing Influence Of Radical Islamists

Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina blames interim PM Muhammad Yunus for straining India-Bangladesh ties. She cites threats to Indian missions and rising violence. Hasina vows ties will restore once legitimate governance returns.

Sheikh Hasina blames Muhammad Yunus for India-Bangladesh tensions, rising violence, and threats to Indian missions. Photos: ANI.
Sheikh Hasina blames Muhammad Yunus for India-Bangladesh tensions, rising violence, and threats to Indian missions. Photos: ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 22, 2025 09:42:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Sheikh Hasina Launches Sharp Attack On Muhammad Yunus, Says Violence A Norm In Bangladesh, Calls Out Growing Influence Of Radical Islamists

The spiral of violence in Bangladesh which included the lynching of a Hindu man has elicited deep concern from India, especially in the light of recent threats by radical groups to Indian missions in the country. Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina believes that the stressed relations between India and her country are completely of the making of the interim government headed by Mohammad Yunus.

You Might Be Interested In

Sheikh Hasina Accuses Muhammad Yunus Of Straining Ties With India

The former Bangladesh PM accused the Yunus government of issuing hostile statements against India and failing to protect religious minorities.

“The strain you are witnessing is entirely of Yunus’ making. His government issues hostile statements against India, fails to protect religious minorities, and allows extremists to dictate foreign policy, then expresses surprise when tensions rise. India has been Bangladesh’s most steadfast friend and partner for decades. The ties between our nations are deep and fundamental; they will outlast any temporary government. I am confident that once legitimate governance is restored, Bangladesh will return to the sensible partnership we cultivated over fifteen years,” she said.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: MEA Denies ‘Security Scare’ Reports at Bangladesh High Commission, Calls It ‘Misleading Propaganda’ While Ensuring Safety Of Foreign Missions

“This hostility is being manufactured by extremists who have been emboldened by the Yunus regime. These are the same actors who marched on the Indian embassy and attacked our media offices, who attack minorities with impunity, and who forced me and my family to flee for our lives. Yunus has placed such figures in positions of power and released convicted terrorists from prison. India’s concerns about the safety of its personnel are justified, I am sorry to say. A responsible government would protect diplomatic missions and prosecute those who threaten them. Instead, Yunus grants immunity to hooligans and calls them warriors,” she added.

India Summons Bangladeshi Envoy

Hasina’s remarks come days after India’s Ministry of External Affairs summoned the Bangladeshi envoy in New Delhi over security concerns linked to protests outside Indian High Commissions in Bangladesh. Dhaka, in turn, had earlier summoned India’s High Commissioner to convey its objections over what it called “anti-election activities” linked to Bangladeshi political figures staying in India.

Hasina, who has been staying in India since her government was ousted last year following mass protests, defended New Delhi’s long-standing ties with Dhaka. “India has been Bangladesh’s most steadfast friend and partner for decades. The ties between our nations are deep and fundamental; they will outlast any temporary government,” she said.

She added that once “legitimate governance is restored”, Bangladesh would return to the “sensible partnership” cultivated during her 15-year tenure.

Diplomatic Tensions Between India And Bangladesh

The diplomatic back-and-forth intensified after Bangladesh on December 14 summoned India’s High Commissioner Pranay Verma, alleging that “fugitive political figures”, including Hasina, were engaging in activities from Indian soil aimed at influencing Bangladesh’s upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for February next year.

New Delhi rejected the accusations, reiterating that India has never allowed its territory to be used for activities harmful to the interests of the people of Bangladesh. India’s Ministry of External Affairs underlined that it remains committed to a stable and democratic Bangladesh.

Tensions further escalated following the killing of Inqilab Moncho leader Sharif Osman Hadi, who was shot at close range in Dhaka on December 12 and later died in Singapore on December 18. His death triggered widespread protests across Bangladesh, including demonstrations outside Indian diplomatic missions.

Following reports of security threats to the Indian High Commission and inflammatory anti-India statements from Bangladesh’s student leaders, during these protests, India summoned the Bangladeshi envoy in New Delhi.

Osman Hadi’s Death

On the death of Osman Hadi, Sheikh Hasina alleged that “lawlessness” that uprooted her regime has multiplied under Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus. The former PM also flagged the persecution of minorities in the country, saying that India “sees the chaos.”

“This tragic killing reflects the lawlessness that uprooted my government and has multiplied under Yunus. Violence has become the norm while the interim government either denies it or is powerless to stop it. Such incidents destabilise Bangladesh internally but also our relationships with neighbours who are watching with justified alarm. India sees the chaos, the persecution of minorities, and the erosion of everything we built together. When you cannot maintain basic order within your borders, your credibility on the international stage collapses. This is the reality of Yunus’ Bangladesh,” Sheikh Hasina said.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Dipu Chandra Das Lynching: What Happened Outside Bangladesh High Commission In Delhi? MEA Clarifies Tension

First published on: Dec 22, 2025 9:42 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: bangladeshBangladesh newshome-hero-pos-6Muhammad YunusOsman Hadisheikh hasinaWorld news

RELATED News

Pakistan’s Asim Munir Makes Another Bizarre Claim, Says God Himself Helped Pakistan During India’s Operation Sindoor, ‘We Felt The Divine…’

Donald Trump’s Photo in Epstein Files Restored, DOJ Explains Why It Was Removed, ‘Removed Because…’

Pakistan On Edge: Rawalpindi Put On High Alert As Imran Khan’s PTI, Jamaat-e-Islami Announce Massive Street Protests

H-1B Visa Renewal Chaos: Many Indian Professionals Stuck After US Appointment Cancellations And Delay

Epstein Files Controversy: DOJ Removes Photos, Blanche Says ‘Nothing To Do With Trump’

LATEST NEWS

Samantha Prabhu Mobbed After Nidhhi Agerwal Incident: Why Fans Still Struggle to RESPECT Celebrity Boundaries

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Wakes Up Smiling; Optimism In The Air As Sensex, Nifty Rally At The Open

‘It Had Taken Everything Out Of Me’ Rohit Sharma Makes Candid ODI Retirement Confession Stuns Fans

Weather Today: IMD Issues Cold Day Alert As Dense Fog Envelops In Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 17: Ranveer Singh-Starrer Overtakes Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal to Enter Top 10 Indian Films of All Time

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women: Smriti Mandhana Scripts History, Becomes First Indian Batter To Score 4000 T20I Runs In Women’s Cricket

Gujarat Student Makes Shocking Claim Of Being Forced Into Russian Army After Fake Drugs Case, Shares Emotional Appeal

IPO Frenzy Ahead: 10 SME IPOs Line Up, One Mainboard Showstopper

James Ransone, Beloved ‘IT Chapter Two’ And ‘The Wire’ Actor, Dies By Suicide At 46

EPF Claim Rejected? Here Are The Most Common Reasons And Step-By-Step Guide On How to Fix Them

Sheikh Hasina Launches Sharp Attack On Muhammad Yunus, Says Violence A Norm In Bangladesh, Calls Out Growing Influence Of Radical Islamists

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sheikh Hasina Launches Sharp Attack On Muhammad Yunus, Says Violence A Norm In Bangladesh, Calls Out Growing Influence Of Radical Islamists

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sheikh Hasina Launches Sharp Attack On Muhammad Yunus, Says Violence A Norm In Bangladesh, Calls Out Growing Influence Of Radical Islamists
Sheikh Hasina Launches Sharp Attack On Muhammad Yunus, Says Violence A Norm In Bangladesh, Calls Out Growing Influence Of Radical Islamists
Sheikh Hasina Launches Sharp Attack On Muhammad Yunus, Says Violence A Norm In Bangladesh, Calls Out Growing Influence Of Radical Islamists
Sheikh Hasina Launches Sharp Attack On Muhammad Yunus, Says Violence A Norm In Bangladesh, Calls Out Growing Influence Of Radical Islamists

QUICK LINKS