LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh Lagnajita Chakraborty Johannesburg javed akhtar Johannesburg shooting H-1B conflict resolution bangladesh Lagnajita Chakraborty Johannesburg javed akhtar Johannesburg shooting H-1B conflict resolution bangladesh Lagnajita Chakraborty Johannesburg javed akhtar Johannesburg shooting H-1B conflict resolution bangladesh Lagnajita Chakraborty Johannesburg javed akhtar Johannesburg shooting H-1B conflict resolution
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh Lagnajita Chakraborty Johannesburg javed akhtar Johannesburg shooting H-1B conflict resolution bangladesh Lagnajita Chakraborty Johannesburg javed akhtar Johannesburg shooting H-1B conflict resolution bangladesh Lagnajita Chakraborty Johannesburg javed akhtar Johannesburg shooting H-1B conflict resolution bangladesh Lagnajita Chakraborty Johannesburg javed akhtar Johannesburg shooting H-1B conflict resolution
LIVE TV
Home > World > MEA Denies ‘Security Scare’ Reports at Bangladesh High Commission, Calls It ‘Misleading Propaganda’ While Ensuring Safety Of Foreign Missions

MEA Denies ‘Security Scare’ Reports at Bangladesh High Commission, Calls It ‘Misleading Propaganda’ While Ensuring Safety Of Foreign Missions

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) dismissed reports of a “security scare” at the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on December 20 as misleading. About 20–25 youths protested outside the mission over the murder of Hindu student Dipu Chandra Das and minority protection in Bangladesh. MEA clarified that the protest was controlled, with no violence, property damage, or forced entry. The ministry criticized biased reporting in some Bangladeshi media and reaffirmed India’s commitment to protecting all foreign diplomatic missions under the Vienna Convention, while urging Bangladesh to ensure similar security for Indian missions in its territory.

IMAGE CREDIT- ANI
IMAGE CREDIT- ANI

Published By: Shubhi
Published: December 21, 2025 16:16:19 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

MEA Denies ‘Security Scare’ Reports at Bangladesh High Commission, Calls It ‘Misleading Propaganda’ While Ensuring Safety Of Foreign Missions

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) characterized the media reports that hinted at a “security scare” at the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi as “misleading propaganda”. The communication came after a protest that was described by some Bangladeshi newspapers as an attempted breach or security lapse on the mission premises when it took place on December 20 for a short while.​

You Might Be Interested In

What MEA Says Happened

As per MEA, nearly 20 to 25 youths got together and demonstrated outside the High Commission, and their slogans were condemning the murder of a Hindu student, Dipu Chandra Das, in Mymensingh and calling for protection for the minority groups in Bangladesh. Security forces were already on the ground, the protest was kept under control, and the ministry pointed out that there was neither a violent nor a forcible entrance attempt nor any property destruction or storming of the area.​

Rejection of “Security Scare” Narrative

The MEA reported that the assertions implying that the protest caused a security panic or that there were flaws in the protection of the mission that came to light were “factually incorrect” and the result of some parts of the Bangladeshi media engaging in biased commentary. The Indian government made it clear that as the host country, it is entirely committed to providing the safety and security of all foreign diplomatic establishments in its territory according to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.​

You Might Be Interested In

Wider Diplomatic Context

The occurrence takes place against the backdrop of increased India-Bangladesh sensitivities, which included past concerns about the Indian High Commission in Dhaka being targeted and extremist elements there engaging in political rhetoric. New Delhi has separately expressed strong expectations that the interim government of Bangladesh will provide the same level of security for the Indian missions and personnel on its territory as India claims to be doing for the Bangladeshi facilities in India.

 

First published on: Dec 21, 2025 4:16 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Bangladesh High Commissiondiplomatic missionsDipu Chandra DasIndia-Bangladesh relationsmeaminority protectionmisleading medianew delhiprotestsecurity scareVienna Convention

RELATED News

Explained: What Is The ‘Super Flu’ Subclade K And Why Is It Spreading Ahead Of Christmas?

Amid Unrest Over Student Leader’s Death, Indian Visa Services In Bangladesh’s Chittagong Suspended

Who Are The Gunmen Involved In South Africa Mass Shooting That Left 10 People Dead Including 3 Children? Here’s What You Need To Know

Bangladesh Violence: Mob Burns BNP Leader’s House, 7-Year-Old Daughter Killed

Imran Khan Calls For Nationwide Protests After Court Hands Him 17-Year Sentence In Toshakhana-II Case

LATEST NEWS

Cries Of ‘No Aravalli, No Life’: SC’s Redefinition Of Aravalli Sparks Protests Across Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi And Gujarat

MEA Denies ‘Security Scare’ Reports at Bangladesh High Commission, Calls It ‘Misleading Propaganda’ While Ensuring Safety Of Foreign Missions

What Is The 10-30-50 Rule Of Saving Money? Here’s How It Can Secure Your Future

Delhi Airport Assault: Pilot Denies ‘Passenger Dispute,’ Alleges Casteist Remarks And Threats To Female Family Members

Who Was Don Haji Mastan? Late Underworld Gangster’s Daughter Seeks Help From PM Modi Over Alleged Sexual Abuse And Property Theft

Maharashtra Shocker: Woman Knocks On The Wrong Hotel Room Door, Ends Up Getting Gangraped By Three Men, All Accused Arrested

WATCH: Karnataka Teacher Assaults Differently-Abled Child With Belt, Plastic Pipe As Wife Pours Chilli Powder; Horrific Video Shocks Internet

What Was The Cost Of Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour? Arrested Kolkata Organiser Satadru Dutta Reveals Details

‘Gurram Paapi Reddy’ Movie Review: Naresh Agastya, Faria Abdullah’s Hilarious Yet Overindulgent Telugu Con Comedy

Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Refuses To Speak On Shubman Gill’s Exclusion From T20 World Cup 2026 Squad | WATCH

MEA Denies ‘Security Scare’ Reports at Bangladesh High Commission, Calls It ‘Misleading Propaganda’ While Ensuring Safety Of Foreign Missions

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

MEA Denies ‘Security Scare’ Reports at Bangladesh High Commission, Calls It ‘Misleading Propaganda’ While Ensuring Safety Of Foreign Missions

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

MEA Denies ‘Security Scare’ Reports at Bangladesh High Commission, Calls It ‘Misleading Propaganda’ While Ensuring Safety Of Foreign Missions
MEA Denies ‘Security Scare’ Reports at Bangladesh High Commission, Calls It ‘Misleading Propaganda’ While Ensuring Safety Of Foreign Missions
MEA Denies ‘Security Scare’ Reports at Bangladesh High Commission, Calls It ‘Misleading Propaganda’ While Ensuring Safety Of Foreign Missions
MEA Denies ‘Security Scare’ Reports at Bangladesh High Commission, Calls It ‘Misleading Propaganda’ While Ensuring Safety Of Foreign Missions

QUICK LINKS