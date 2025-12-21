MEA Denies ‘Security Scare’ Reports at Bangladesh High Commission, Calls It ‘Misleading Propaganda’ While Ensuring Safety Of Foreign Missions

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) characterized the media reports that hinted at a “security scare” at the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi as “misleading propaganda”. The communication came after a protest that was described by some Bangladeshi newspapers as an attempted breach or security lapse on the mission premises when it took place on December 20 for a short while.​

What MEA Says Happened

As per MEA, nearly 20 to 25 youths got together and demonstrated outside the High Commission, and their slogans were condemning the murder of a Hindu student, Dipu Chandra Das, in Mymensingh and calling for protection for the minority groups in Bangladesh. Security forces were already on the ground, the protest was kept under control, and the ministry pointed out that there was neither a violent nor a forcible entrance attempt nor any property destruction or storming of the area.​

Rejection of “Security Scare” Narrative

The MEA reported that the assertions implying that the protest caused a security panic or that there were flaws in the protection of the mission that came to light were “factually incorrect” and the result of some parts of the Bangladeshi media engaging in biased commentary. The Indian government made it clear that as the host country, it is entirely committed to providing the safety and security of all foreign diplomatic establishments in its territory according to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.​

Wider Diplomatic Context

The occurrence takes place against the backdrop of increased India-Bangladesh sensitivities, which included past concerns about the Indian High Commission in Dhaka being targeted and extremist elements there engaging in political rhetoric. New Delhi has separately expressed strong expectations that the interim government of Bangladesh will provide the same level of security for the Indian missions and personnel on its territory as India claims to be doing for the Bangladeshi facilities in India.