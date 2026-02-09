LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘Does Not Scare Us’: Iran Responds To US Military Buildup In Middle East, Tensions Escalate Further

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi declared US military presence cannot halt Tehran’s uranium enrichment. Upholding sovereignty, Iran uses multipolar diplomacy with Russia and China, resists sanctions, and excludes missiles from negotiations, emphasizing nuclear rights and national independence.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 9, 2026 03:22:58 IST

The Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi gave a defiant statement to Washington, which declared that the USS Abraham Lincoln warship could not force Tehran to stop its uranium enrichment activities.

Araghchi described Iran’s nuclear capabilities through their Omani negotiations as a method to refuse Western demands. The United States deployment of the “peace through strength” doctrine at its military base spends.

The USD military base that the United States has established in Tehran does not affect Iran’s fundamental right to sovereignty, which the country considers unchangeable even during periods of heightened military tension.

Strategic Sovereignty

The Iranian leadership considers uranium enrichment to be essential for maintaining national independence, which they do not intend to use as a negotiation tool.

Through its consultation with “strategic partners” such as Russia and China, Tehran shows its intention to use multipolar diplomacy to counter Western diplomatic efforts.

Araghchi’s decision to exclude ballistic missile programs and regional influence from the Oman discussions shows his team established strict limits for their bargaining process. 

The Tehran government views enrichment activities as a test of their national independence, which they consider essential for maintaining their right to self-determination according to international law.

Sanction Pressures

The United States government uses diplomatic talks together with their policy of implementing strict economic sanctions to establish their approach toward Tehran.

The new executive orders, which target shipping companies and restrict oil exports to Iran, are interpreted by the Iranian government as deceptive actions that damage the trustworthiness of Omani mediation efforts.

The Iranian government must deal with two major challenges, which include handling internal conflicts and managing international human rights organization reports, which show different numbers for protest-related deaths. 

The combination of internal instability and external naval operations creates a dangerous situation for Iran, which wants to achieve economic relief but will not give up its essential technical abilities.

First published on: Feb 9, 2026 3:22 AM IST
QUICK LINKS