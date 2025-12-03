Donald Trump ‘Again’ Claims He Ended India-Pakistan Conflict And ‘Eight Wars’, Says He Deserves Nobel Peace Prize

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday once again claimed credit for resolving the India-Pakistan conflict and asserted that he should receive the Nobel Peace Prize for ending “eight wars,” including the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Speaking at a Cabinet meeting, Trump said, “We ended eight wars… But we’re going to do one more, I think, I hope. Every time I end a war, they say, ‘If President Trump ends that war, he’s going to get the Nobel Prize.’ If I end that war, ‘well, he won’t get it for that war, but if he ever gets it for the next war.’”

Trump’s remarks come shortly after the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to María Corina Machado, Venezuela’s opposition leader, for her struggle to achieve a peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy under President Nicolás Maduro. Machado, who has lived in hiding due to threats from the Venezuelan government, dedicated the award to Trump, expressing gratitude for his “efforts around the world for peace, freedom, and democracy.”

‘Political’ nobel committee

The US President, who has openly coveted the Nobel Peace Prize, frequently highlights the wars he claims to have ended. While Machado’s recognition has preempted him, Trump has previously criticized the Nobel Committee for being “political” in their decisions.

The Nobel Committee praised Machado for her “extraordinary civilian courage in Latin America” and her ability to unite Venezuela’s divided opposition despite being barred from running in last year’s presidential elections. Maduro’s contested victory sparked widespread protests, and Machado’s continued activism from hiding has made her an influential figure in the country’s democratic movement.

Trump’s repeated claims about ending global conflicts, including the India-Pakistan standoff, have reignited debate over his foreign policy achievements and his public pursuit of global recognition. Analysts say the statements highlight Trump’s penchant for self-promotion and the blurred lines between political rhetoric and historical record.

