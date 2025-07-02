Donald Trump Announces Israel Agrees To 60-Day Gaza Ceasefire, Hamas Response Still Pending

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that Israel has agreed to the “necessary conditions” to implement a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza. The announcement however remained short of reveallling the specific terms of the proposed deal.

Trump tool to his social media platform Truth Social, Trump, saying, “During the proposed deal, we will work with all parties to end the War.”

He added that “the Qataris and Egyptians, who have worked very hard to help bring Peace, will deliver this final proposal.”

Trump hoped for Hamas to accept the deal while warning of worse times ahead if the plan is rejected.

“I hope… that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better — IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE,” Trump warned.

Hamas Yet To Confirm Donald Trump’s Israel-Gaza Ceasefire Plan

It remains unclear whether Hamas will accept the proposal. The ceasefire offer comes as mediation efforts continue, with Qatar and Egypt playing key roles.

Israel has consistently stated that the war will only end once Hamas is fully dismantled. Hamas, on the other hand, has called for a permanent ceasefire and a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

The new wave of decades old war began after Hamas launched a deadly attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, which left around 1,200 people dead. Since then, at least 56,647 people have been killed in Gaza, according to the Gaza health ministry i.

About 50 Israeli hostages are still believed to be held in Gaza, with at least 20 thought to be alive.

Iraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu To Meet Donald Trump

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to meet Trump next week at White House.

“He wants to [end the war]. I can tell you he wants to. I think we’ll have a deal next week,” Trump said on Tuesday, expressing confidence in reaching a resolution with Israel.

Trump’s ceasefire plan came shortly after Israel ordered new evacuations in northern Gaza as IDF intensifies its military operations. On Monday, at least 20 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a seafront café in Gaza City, according to medics and eyewitnesses.

