Donald Trump: Obama Led ‘Treason Gang’, Urges DOJ To Nail Him For 2016 Russian Election Interference

US President Donald Trump has come all gun blaing at former President Barack Obama while publicly urging the Department of Justice (DOJ) to directly target him after a recent report alleggedly connected him to the manipulation of intelligence related to Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election.

Donald Trump Says Barack Obama Should Be Held Accountable

Speaking from the Oval Office during a meeting with Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Trump emphasized that, based on the information he has read, Obama should be held accountable.

“Based on what I read, and I read pretty much what you read, it would be President Obama. He started it,” Trump said.

He further named several former officials, including then-Vice President Joe Biden, former FBI Director James Comey, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, and former CIA Director John Brennan, claiming they were all involved. “They were all there in a room, right here, this was the room,” Trump said.

Donald Trump Calls Barack Obama ‘Leader of The Gang’

Trump described Obama as the central figure behind what he called a “treasonous conspiracy,” saying, “If you look at those papers, they have him stone-cold and it was President Obama. It wasn’t lots of people all over the place, it was them, too. But the leader of the gang was President Obama, Barack Hussein Obama, have you heard of him?”

“He’s guilty, it’s not a question,” Trump insisted. “This was treason, this was every word you can think of.”

He also noted that Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard had informed him that thousands of additional documents related to the investigation would be forthcoming, reaffirming his claim that Obama was the “ringleader.”

DNI Tulsi Gabbard Sends Criminal Referrals to DOJ

The controversy stems from a report released on Friday, which included criminal referrals sent to the DOJ by DNI Tulsi Gabbard. The report alleges that officials in the Obama administration engaged in intelligence manipulation concerning Russian interference in the 2016 election, calling their actions a “treasonous conspiracy.”

The memo named officials such as Clapper, Brennan, and Comey, and echoed Trump’s long-standing assertion that the investigation into Russian interference and alleged collusion with his campaign was a “hoax.”

In March, Trump signed a memo ordering the declassification of all files related to “Crossfire Hurricane,” the FBI’s code name for its probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election. The recent report is part of the ongoing efforts to reveal more details from that investigation.

