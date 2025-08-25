LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump Calls NBC, ABC 'Fake News' – Can He Revoke The Licenses Of Two Biggest Media Networks?

Donald Trump Calls NBC, ABC ‘Fake News’ – Can He Revoke The Licenses Of Two Biggest Media Networks?

President Trump launched a late-night attack on NBC and ABC, calling their coverage “biased” and urging license revocation. He labeled the networks “fake news” and a threat to democracy.

Trump attacks NBC, ABC News for biased coverage, calls networks “fake news” and urges FCC to revoke their licenses. Photo/X.
Trump attacks NBC, ABC News for biased coverage, calls networks “fake news” and urges FCC to revoke their licenses. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: August 25, 2025 19:39:09 IST

President Donald Trump launched a late-night critique on Sunday against NBC and ABC News, accusing the networks of providing “biased” coverage and suggesting the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) should revoke their licenses. Trump claimed that the networks had delivered negative coverage in “97%” of stories about him, though it was unclear where he sourced this figure.  

Donald Trump To Favour NBC, ABC Licenses Revoking

A separate study earlier this year by the conservative media watchdog group, Media Research Center (MRC), reported that coverage of Trump’s first 100 days in office was “92% negative.”  

“IF THAT IS THE CASE,” Trump wrote in capital letters on social media, “THEY ARE SIMPLY AN ARM OF THE DEMOCRAT PARTY AND SHOULD, ACCORDING TO MANY HAVE THEIR LICENSES REVOKED.”  

The president added he would be “totally in favor” of revoking licenses because, in his view, the outlets are “so biased and untruthful, an actual threat to our Democracy.”

Also Read: Kilmar Abrego Was Wrongfully Deported Once, Now US Wants To Send Him Somewhere Even More Dangerous

Donald Trump Calls ABC, NBC Fake News

He further labeled ABC and NBC as “FAKE NEWS” and “two of the absolute worst and most biased networks anywhere in the world.”  

Trump questioned why the networks are not “paying Millions of Dollars a year in LICENSE FEES,” writing, “they should lose their Licenses for their unfair coverage of Republicans and/or Conservatives, but at a minimum, they should pay up BIG for having the privilege of using the most valuable airwaves anywhere at anytime!!! Crooked ‘journalism’ should not be rewarded, it should be terminated!!!”  

Can Donald Trump Cancel NBC, ABC FCC Licenses?

As national networks, ABC and NBC do not hold FCC licenses for news content directly but provide programming through local affiliates across the country, which are regulated by the FCC and require licensing to operate in the U.S.  

TV stations pay fees and annual regulatory charges depending on station type and market, while cable outlets pay separate regulatory fees. Only Congress has the authority to impose and collect such fees, which are deposited into the U.S. Treasury.  

Experts note that any attempt to revoke licenses based on perceived news bias would violate First Amendment protections. Similar efforts in the past have been struck down by the courts.  

This is not the first time Trump has criticized broadcast outlets or threatened to strip their licenses. Last year, he settled a defamation lawsuit against ABC for $15 million. He also previously hosted The Apprentice on NBC before entering politics.  

Earlier this year, Paramount Global and CBS reached a settlement over Trump’s election interference lawsuit against the network, further illustrating his contentious relationship with major broadcast media.  

Also Read: Donald Trump Set To End Cashless Bail: Could Your City Lose Federal Funding?

