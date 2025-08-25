LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump Set To End Cashless Bail: Could Your City Lose Federal Funding?

Donald Trump Set To End Cashless Bail: Could Your City Lose Federal Funding?

President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order targeting cashless bail, threatening federal funding for jurisdictions with no-cash-bail policies. Attorney General Pam Bondi will provide a list of states and cities at risk.

Trump plans executive order ending cashless bail, targeting states and cities, citing public safety and repeat offenders. Photo/X.
Trump plans executive order ending cashless bail, targeting states and cities, citing public safety and repeat offenders. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 25, 2025 18:34:22 IST

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order on Monday aimed at ending cashless bail, according to reports. The action would threaten to revoke federal funding for jurisdictions across the country that maintain no-cash-bail policies. Attorney General Pam Bondi is preparing to provide Trump with a list of jurisdictions that could face penalties under the executive action. These may include states such as New York, cities like Washington, DC, and other localities with lenient bail policies.

“Cashless bail policies allow dangerous individuals to immediately return to the streets and further endanger law-abiding, hard-working Americans because they know our laws will not be enforced,” a White House memo accompanying the executive action accessed by NY Post states.

Also Read: Kilmar Abrego Was Wrongfully Deported Once, Now US Wants To Send Him Somewhere Even More Dangerous

The memo also highlights that arresting repeat offenders for new crimes after they have been freed without bail is “a waste of public resources and obvious threat to public safety,” citing cases where violent offenders were released only to commit further crimes.

Donald Trump Calls for Tougher Cash Bail Laws

On August 11, Trump called on Congress to tighten laws surrounding cashless bail, emphasizing that criminals should not be released without posting a cash bond before trial.

The executive action also fulfills a campaign promise by the president to “crack down on the left-wing jurisdictions that refuse to prosecute dangerous criminals and set loose violent felons on cashless bail.” This effort was reinforced earlier this month when Trump mobilized the National Guard in Washington, DC, to support local law enforcement in arresting suspects and seizing drugs.

Criticism of Cashless Bail Policies

Recent incidents in New York City have fueled criticism of cashless bail policies. Earlier this month, two convicted killers arrested for dealing drugs in Greenwich Village were released without posting bond.

Last October, a suspected member of the Tren de Aragua gang was freed without bail after being charged with attempted homicide in New York. He was later arrested in a Miami drug bust but was released again. Additionally, a prolific city pickpocket had accumulated 45 arrests as of January 2024 yet continued to move through the “revolving doors” of justice.

“Every place in the country where you have no-cash bail is a disaster,” Trump told reporters during a press briefing on crime in Washington, DC, earlier this month.

 Zero Bail Studies

The White House cited a law enforcement study from Yolo County, California, which found that a “zero bail” policy led to a 163% increase in crime over two years.

In April, Trump’s Department of Justice canceled more than 360 grants worth hundreds of millions of dollars, claiming the funds were serving as a “slush fund” for left-wing causes rather than promoting public safety.

“Under Attorney General Bondi’s leadership, the Department of Justice is committed to ensuring its resources are spent on arresting criminals, getting drugs off the streets, and crucial litigation,” a DOJ spokesman said at the time.

Also Read: US Lawmakers, Unions Push Back Against Railroad Automation Plan As Industry Seeks to Cut Human Inspections

