LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump Makes Big Move, Declares WAR Against…, Says US Now In Armed Conflict With…

Donald Trump Makes Big Move, Declares WAR Against…, Says US Now In Armed Conflict With…

President Donald Trump has formally declared the United States is in a non‑international armed conflict with drug cartels. The confidential notice to Congress follows three U.S. strikes in the Caribbean that killed 17 and ignited legal and political alarm.

Donald Trump declares U.S. in 'armed conflict' with drug cartels, opening path for military strikes and raising legal controversy. Photo: X.
Donald Trump declares U.S. in 'armed conflict' with drug cartels, opening path for military strikes and raising legal controversy. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 3, 2025 04:08:35 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Donald Trump Makes Big Move, Declares WAR Against…, Says US Now In Armed Conflict With…

President Donald Trump has formally declared that the United States is engaged in an “armed conflict” with drug cartels, which he has classified as terrorist organizations. The move, confirmed in a confidential notice sent to Congress, paves the way for expanded military strikes in international waters.

The decision comes weeks after the U.S. carried out three controversial strikes on suspected drug smuggling boats in the Caribbean Sea, actions that killed 17 people and triggered legal and political concerns.

Donald Trump Defines Cartels as “Non-State Armed Groups”

According to the memo, first reported by The New York Times, Trump “determined” that cartels are “non-state armed groups” whose activities “constitute an armed attack against the United States.”

“Based upon the cumulative effects of these hostile acts against the citizens and interests of the United States and friendly foreign nations, the president determined that the United States is in a non-international armed conflict with these designated terrorist organizations,” the memo stated.

The designation creates a formal legal framework granting Trump broader authority to use military force against targets the U.S. deems “unlawful.”

Also Read: Donald Trump Teams With Russ Vought On Project 2025 Plan To Dismantle Democrat Agencies,  Consolidate Presidential Power Amid Government Shutdown

Concerns Over Legal and Human Rights Implications

The declaration has sparked alarm among lawmakers and legal experts. Under international law, a state of armed conflict allows governments to target enemies even without an immediate threat, detain individuals without due process, and prosecute them in military courts under looser standards than civilian systems.

“Every American should be alarmed that Pres Trump has decided he can wage secret wars against anyone he labels an enemy,” said Senator Jack Reed, the top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee.

“Drug cartels must be stopped, but declaring war & ordering lethal military force without Congress or public knowledge – nor legal justification – is unacceptable.”

New Military Mandate and Donald Trump’s Warning

The memo revealed that Trump has directed his newly rebranded Department of War, led by Pete Hegseth, to conduct operations against designated non-state terrorist organizations “pursuant to the law of armed conflict.”

In a meeting with top generals in Virginia this week, Trump defended the strikes as part of a broader campaign against what he called “narco-terrorists.”

“If you try to poison our people, we will blow you out of existence,” he declared.

Also Read: Has Hamas Rejected Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan? What’s Next As The US President’s Ultimatum Nears

First published on: Oct 3, 2025 4:08 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Caribbean drug cartelsdonald trumpus newsWorld news

RELATED News

Indians Can Get Permanent Residency In One Of Europe’s Wealthiest Countries, Here’s How
BRIEF-Kreditbanken Raises 2025 Pre-Tax Profit Outlook To DKK 180-200 Mln
US Government Shutdown Day 3: ‘Thousands’ Of Layoffs Soon? White House Warns…
Italy service sector growth strengthens in September, PMI shows
This Indian Techie Lands Job Interviews At Meta, Uber, Amazon, She Finally Joins…

LATEST NEWS

Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Indian Markets Close Higher: Sensex Up 224 Points, Nifty Near 24,900
Biggest IPO? Tata Capital’s Rs.15,511 Cr Issue Could Change How You Grow Your Wealth
Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan Reunite With Kajol, Twinkle Khanna On Two Much; Main Khiladi Tu Anari Hookstep Returns!
Australia vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch AUS vs NZ match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps online in India?
Pace Digitek IPO Updates: Listing Date, Grey Market Premium, And Subscription Details
Mamata Banerjee Condemns DVC Over Unannounced Water Release During Bijoya Dashami
ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 Points Table: Updated Rankings During India vs West Indies Series
OpenAI asks court to dismiss trade-secret lawsuit from Musk's xAI
Will Virat Kohli Stay With RCB If It’s Sold In 2026? Here’s What We Know
Final Destination: Bloodlines OTT Release In India – When, Where, And How To Stream This Suspense Thriller
Donald Trump Makes Big Move, Declares WAR Against…, Says US Now In Armed Conflict With…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Donald Trump Makes Big Move, Declares WAR Against…, Says US Now In Armed Conflict With…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Donald Trump Makes Big Move, Declares WAR Against…, Says US Now In Armed Conflict With…
Donald Trump Makes Big Move, Declares WAR Against…, Says US Now In Armed Conflict With…
Donald Trump Makes Big Move, Declares WAR Against…, Says US Now In Armed Conflict With…
Donald Trump Makes Big Move, Declares WAR Against…, Says US Now In Armed Conflict With…

QUICK LINKS