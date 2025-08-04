After Deploying Nuclear Subs, Donald Trump To Send Envoy To Russia – Will Moscow Blink?

After deploying nuclear submarines near Russian waters, US President Donald Trump on Sunday confirmed that his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, will travel to Russia in the coming week.

Steve Witkoff Likely To Travel to Russia Next Week

The president did not specify whether the submarines were nuclear-powered or nuclear-armed, nor did he disclose their exact location, which remains classified by the US military.

The move is seen as a significant development as the sanctions deadline Trump has set for Moscow over its actions in Ukraine is nearing. Also, the move comes after a public spat between Trump and former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said Witkoff’s trip would take place “I think next week, Wednesday or Thursday.”

Sanctions Threat Looms Over Russia

The deployment and Witkoff’s upcoming visit come as part of Trump’s escalating pressure campaign on Russia. The president has set a deadline for the end of next week, warning Moscow to take action toward ending the war in Ukraine or face fresh sanctions.

When asked what message Witkoff would deliver in Moscow and whether Russia could still avoid sanctions, Trump responded, “yeah, get a deal where people stop getting killed.”

Efforts to reset relations with the Kremlin had previously stalled, despite multiple meetings between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Witkoff in Moscow.

Russia Continues To Pound Ukraine Despite US Pressure

Trump has previously floated the possibility of imposing “secondary tariffs,” punitive measures that could target Russia’s remaining trade partners, including China and India. While such sanctions could further isolate Moscow economically, they also carry the risk of disrupting global trade.

Despite mounting US pressure, Russia has continued its offensive in Ukraine. Putin, speaking on Friday, reiterated his desire for peace but stood firm on longstanding demands.

“We need a lasting and stable peace on solid foundations that would satisfy both Russia and Ukraine, and would ensure the security of both countries,” Putin told reporters. However, he made clear that “the conditions (from the Russian side) certainly remain the same.”

Moscow’s demands include Ukraine relinquishing control over four regions that Russia claims to have annexed, a condition Kyiv has repeatedly rejected. Additionally, Putin insists that Ukraine must abandon its pursuit of NATO membership.

On Sunday, Ukraine launched a drone attack that ignited a fire at an oil depot in Sochi, the Russian resort city that hosted the 2014 Winter Olympics.

