Top Trump Aide Issues Big Statement, Accuses India Of ‘Financing’ Russia’s War In Ukraine

A senior official of US President Donald Trump’s administration on Sunday accused India of financing Russia’s war in Ukraine by purchasing oil from Moscow. This comes after the US President escalated pressure on India to stop buying Russian oil.

Stephen Miller, deputy chief of staff at the White House and one of Trump’s most influential aides, said “What he (Trump) said very clearly is that it is not acceptable for India to continue financing this war by purchasing the oil from Russia.”

Miller also stated that President Trump “wants a tremendous relationship” with India and PM Modi, but stressed that “all options are on the table” to help bring peace in Ukraine.

Indian government sources, according to a Reuters report, said on Saturday that India will keep buying Russian oil despite US pressure. According to Bloomberg, No orders have been issued to halt purchases, and both state-owned and private refiners can buy from any supplier,.

PM Modi recently stressed protecting India’s economic interests during global instability. He said, “Whatever we buy, there should be only one scale — we will buy those things which have been made by the sweat of an Indian”

Tensions escalated after the Trump administration imposed a 25% tariff on Indian exports and threatened further measures if Russian oil imports continue. The US President has also criticised India for staying close to Russia and joining the BRICS bloc, saying its members “can take their dead economies down together.”

The tough talk marks a major shift from Washington’s earlier approach, when it tolerated India’s ties with Moscow to counterbalance China. Now, Trump appears ready to risk that strategy in an effort to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin into ending the war.

