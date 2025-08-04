“Ended Five Wars”: Trump Repeats Indo-Pak Ceasefire Claim Amid US-India Trade Row

U.S. President Donald Trump has once again claimed credit for brokering peace in several global conflicts, including the India-Pakistan ceasefire, as trade tensions rise between New Delhi and Washington over new U.S. tariffs on Indian goods.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social on Sunday, Trump criticised radio host and author Charlamagne Tha God, calling him a “low-IQ individual” and insisting the host had “no idea” about Trump’s accomplishments.

Indo-Pak Among ‘Five Wars’ He Claims to Have Ended

Trump wrote, “Like just ending 5 Wars, including a 31-year bloodbath between the Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, where seven million people have died, and there was no end in sight… He didn’t know that, or India and Pakistan…”

Trump also claimed credit for “wiping out Iran’s nuclear capabilities”, “closing the horrendous open border”, and “creating the greatest economy”, while sharply criticising President Joe Biden, calling him the “Worst Job as President, EVER.”

Nobel Peace Prize Debate Resurfaces

The post came just days after White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Trump should be considered for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to resolve conflicts, including between India and Pakistan, a claim that has drawn scrutiny given the complex and ongoing nature of Indo-Pak relations.

India-U.S. Trade Tensions

Trump’s remarks also come amid a fresh trade spat between the U.S. and India, triggered by Trump’s announcement of 25 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, including pharmaceuticals, steel products, and textiles, effective August 6.

ALSO READ: Trump Moves US Nuclear Subs: All You Need to Know About America’s Submarine Fleet