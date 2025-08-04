Home > World > “Ended Five Wars”: Trump Repeats Indo-Pak Ceasefire Claim Amid US-India Trade Row

“Ended Five Wars”: Trump Repeats Indo-Pak Ceasefire Claim Amid US-India Trade Row

U.S. President Donald Trump has once again claimed credit for brokering peace in several global conflicts, including the India-Pakistan ceasefire, as trade tensions rise between New Delhi and Washington over new U.S. tariffs on Indian goods.

“Ended Five Wars”: Trump Repeats Indo-Pak Ceasefire Claim Amid US-India Trade Row

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: August 4, 2025 04:28:51 IST

U.S. President Donald Trump has once again claimed credit for brokering peace in several global conflicts, including the India-Pakistan ceasefire, as trade tensions rise between New Delhi and Washington over new U.S. tariffs on Indian goods.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social on Sunday, Trump criticised radio host and author Charlamagne Tha God, calling him a “low-IQ individual” and insisting the host had “no idea” about Trump’s accomplishments.

Indo-Pak Among ‘Five Wars’ He Claims to Have Ended

Trump wrote, “Like just ending 5 Wars, including a 31-year bloodbath between the Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, where seven million people have died, and there was no end in sight… He didn’t know that, or India and Pakistan…”

Trump also claimed credit for “wiping out Iran’s nuclear capabilities”, “closing the horrendous open border”, and “creating the greatest economy”, while sharply criticising President Joe Biden, calling him the “Worst Job as President, EVER.”

Nobel Peace Prize Debate Resurfaces

The post came just days after White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Trump should be considered for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to resolve conflicts, including between India and Pakistan, a claim that has drawn scrutiny given the complex and ongoing nature of Indo-Pak relations.

India-U.S. Trade Tensions

Trump’s remarks also come amid a fresh trade spat between the U.S. and India, triggered by Trump’s announcement of 25 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, including pharmaceuticals, steel products, and textiles, effective August 6. 

ALSO READ:  Trump Moves US Nuclear Subs: All You Need to Know About America’s Submarine Fleet

Tags: donald trumpIndia-Pakistan ceasefireTrump on India Pakistan Conflict

RELATED News

UAE: Abu Dhabi’s Non-Oil Foreign Trade Grew 34.7% in H1 2025
What Are The Wordle Hints For August 4, 2025? Get Tips, Suggestions And Answer To Puzzle Number 1507 Here!
Mosquitoes Carrying West Nile Virus Found in Israel’s Netanya
China Approves 183 Brazilian Coffee Exporters Amid U.S. Tariff Hike
Trade Standoff: Brazil President Demands Equal Treatment for Tariff Discussion with US

LATEST NEWS

Loni Anderson, WKRP In Cincinnati Star Passes Away At 79, Hollywood Mourns!
Six Workers From Odisha Killed In Quarry Accident In Andhra, 15 Lakh Announced As Compensation
ITZY’s Yuna Hip Filler Rumours Spark Heated Debate, Are The Pad Accusations Real?
Odisha: Man Killed On Suspicion Of Practising Witchcraft, Genitals Mutiliated
Horoscope Today For August 4, 2025: Try Something New
Suvendu Adhikari Slams Mamata Banerjee For Supporting Bangladeshi Muslims During Hindu Yatra
Inside Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz’s Vow Renewal, What Was The Family Feud? Here’s The Tea!
Is This Golden Era of Indian Chess Or The Best Yet to Come? After D Gukesh, Divya Deshmukh Became the Youngest Woman To Enter the Candidates
Natasha Richardson’s Sister’s Reaction To Hollywood’s Hot Affair, Comments On Pamela Anderson’s Post With Liam Neeson
Two Nigerians Found Dead In Delhi’s Chanakya Place, Reason Yet To Be Ascertained
“Ended Five Wars”: Trump Repeats Indo-Pak Ceasefire Claim Amid US-India Trade Row

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

“Ended Five Wars”: Trump Repeats Indo-Pak Ceasefire Claim Amid US-India Trade Row

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

“Ended Five Wars”: Trump Repeats Indo-Pak Ceasefire Claim Amid US-India Trade Row
“Ended Five Wars”: Trump Repeats Indo-Pak Ceasefire Claim Amid US-India Trade Row
“Ended Five Wars”: Trump Repeats Indo-Pak Ceasefire Claim Amid US-India Trade Row
“Ended Five Wars”: Trump Repeats Indo-Pak Ceasefire Claim Amid US-India Trade Row

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?