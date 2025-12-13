‘India Key Partner, Tariffs Illegal’: Donald Trump Faces Fresh Pushback, US Lawmakers Move Resolution To End Trump Tariffs

Three US lawmakers from the Democratic Party have introduced a joint resolution in the US House of Representatives seeking to block President Donald Trump’s decision to impose tariffs on Indian imports. The resolution aims to terminate the national emergency invoked by the administration to justify duties of up to 50 per cent on goods from India.

Lawmakers Who Introduced The Resolution Against Trump Tariffs

The resolution was introduced on Friday by Representatives Deborah Ross of North Carolina, Marc Veasey of Texas and Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois. It seeks to end the national emergency declared by Trump in August 2025 under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), a move that enabled the White House to sharply raise tariffs on Indian products.

Under President Trump’s order, Indian goods were initially subjected to a 25 per cent tariff beginning August 1. Days later, the administration imposed an additional 25 per cent “secondary” duty, taking the total levy on many Indian imports to 50 per cent.

US Lawmakers Call Tariffs ‘Illegal’ and Economically Harmful

The White House justified the decision by pointing to India’s continued purchase of Russian oil, arguing that such transactions indirectly supported Moscow’s war efforts in Ukraine.

The three lawmakers criticised the tariffs as both unlawful and damaging to the US economy, warning that the measures undermine American workers, consumers and long-term relations between Washington and New Delhi.

“North Carolina’s economy is deeply connected to India through trade, investment, and a vibrant Indian American community,” Congresswoman Ross said. She noted that Indian companies have invested more than $1 billion in her state and created thousands of jobs, particularly in the life sciences and technology sectors. According to Ross, the tariffs put jobs, innovation and economic competitiveness at risk.

Congressman Veasey also opposed the move, emphasising India’s importance as a cultural, economic and strategic partner of the United States. “These illegal tariffs are a tax on everyday North Texans who are already struggling with affordability at every level,” he said.

Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi described the tariff policy as counterproductive. “

Instead of advancing American interests or security, these duties disrupt supply chains, harm American workers, and drive up costs for consumers,” he said. He added that ending the tariffs would help strengthen economic and security cooperation between the US and India.

Growing Pushback Against Donald On India Policies

The House resolution comes amid increasing resistance in Congress to the President’s use of emergency powers to reshape trade policy. It follows a recent bipartisan measure passed by the US Senate to end similar emergency-based tariffs imposed on Brazil, signalling broader concern over unilateral tariff actions by the executive branch.

In October, Ross, Veasey and Krishnamoorthi, along with Congressman Ro Khanna and 19 other lawmakers, had urged President Trump to reverse his tariff policies and rebuild ties with New Delhi.

