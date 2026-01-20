LIVE TV
Donald Trump Goes Too Far, Publicly Posts French President Macron's Private Chat, US-France Tensions Soar

US President Donald Trump shared a note from French President Emmanuel Macron questioning US plans on Greenland. He also criticized Macron for skipping the Gaza reconstruction initiative saying nobody wants him.

Donald Trump shares Macron’s private note on Greenland. Photos: X.
Donald Trump shares Macron’s private note on Greenland. Photos: X.

Last updated: January 20, 2026 13:57:57 IST

President Donald Trump posted a screenshot on Truth Social showing a message from French President Emmanuel Macron questioning the United States’ approach to Greenland.

Alongside the caption, “Note from President Emmanuel Macron, of France,” the screenshot includes the text, “My friend,
We are totally in line on Syria
We can do great things on Iran
I do not understand what you are doing on Greenland.”

The post comes on the first anniversary of Trump’s second inauguration, as he prepares to meet global leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week.

Donald Trump Reiterates Interest in Greenland

Donald Trump has repeatedly emphasized his desire to take control of Greenland, framing it as a key US priority. The president’s post highlighted Macron’s differing view, signaling ongoing tension between the two leaders over the Arctic territory.

Also Read: Netanyahu Warns Iran Of ‘Force Never Seen’, Israeli PM’s ‘Unprecedented Strike’ Threat Comes As US Warships, Fighter Jets Flood Middle East

In recent days, Macron described Trump’s tariff threats over Greenland as “unacceptable.” The French leader also declined Trump’s invitation to join the “Board of Peace,” an initiative intended to oversee Gaza’s reconstruction.


What Donald Trump Said on Nobel Peace Prize And  Emmanuel  Macron Not Joining Gaza Board Of Peace

In the same Truth Social post, Trump dismissed the relevance of the Nobel Peace Prize, stating it is “controlled by Norway” and expressing little interest in receiving it. The comments follow his meeting with Norway’s leader, where he underscored US priorities, particularly Greenland, over peace initiatives, citing frustration over not being awarded the prize.

Trump further criticized Macron’s refusal to participate in the Gaza reconstruction initiative.

“Nobody wants him,” Trump told reporters on Monday, adding, “Well nobody wants him because he’s going to be out of office very soon, so you know, that’s alright.”

He also threatened economic measures, saying, “I’ll put a 200% tariff on his wines and champagnes, and he’ll join. But he doesn’t have to join.”

Also Read: Trump Vows 100% Greenland Tariffs As EU Warns Of Strong Response, Promises To Protect Its Interests

First published on: Jan 20, 2026 1:32 PM IST
