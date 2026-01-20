Netanyahu Warns Iran Of ‘Force Never Seen’, Israeli PM’s ‘Unprecedented Strike’ Threat Comes As US Warships, Fighter Jets Flood Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday issued a stern warning to Iran, vowing an “unprecedented” response if Tehran launches any attacks against Israel, Chinese news agency Xinhua reported.

Speaking before the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, Netanyahu said, “If it makes a mistake and attacks us, we will act with a force it has not yet known.”

He added that Israel is “closely” monitoring Iran and cautioned, “no one can predict what the future holds for Iran, but it will not return to what it once was.”

The warning comes amid reports that the United States is moving the nuclear-powered USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group toward the Middle East in response to escalating tensions with Iran.

Benjamin Netanyahu Flags Disagreement Over Gaza Governance

Benjamin Netanyahu also addressed US-led proposals for post-war governance in Gaza. Under the plan, Turkish and Qatari officials were mentioned as potential participants in the US President Donald Trump-chaired “Board of Peace.”

“We have a certain disagreement with our friends in the United States over the composition of the advisory board that will accompany the processes in Gaza,” Netanyahu said. He emphasized that neither Turkish nor Qatari soldiers would be permitted to operate in the enclave.

Israel has long opposed any Turkish involvement in Gaza and maintains cautious ties with Qatar, even though both countries play key roles as mediators between Israel and Hamas.

Amid Benjamin Netanyahu Threat, US Reinforces Military Presence Amid Iranian Unrest

As unrest continues in Iran and Benjamin Netanyahu threatens Tehran, the US appears to be strengthening its military posture in the region. Reports indicate that 12 F-15 fighter jets have arrived in Jordan within the past 24 hours, fueling speculation that Washington may intervene if the unrest escalates further.

The USS Abraham Lincoln, accompanied by two destroyers, the USS Spruance and the USS Michael Murphy, has reached the Strait of Malacca, between Malaysia and Indonesia. The carrier and its strike group are expected to enter the US Central Command’s (CENTCOM) area of responsibility within five to seven days.

Additional fighter jets are reportedly en route, while cargo planes have landed at the US base in Diego Garcia carrying aerial refueling aircraft and Patriot missile batteries, intended to protect American bases and assets in the Gulf.

Military analysts suggest that this build-up, expected to conclude in five to six days, will allow the US to conduct large-scale operations in the region rather than limiting actions to small-scale strikes.

