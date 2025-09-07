LIVE TV
What's Really Behind Donald Trump's Hand Mark? Doctors Warn It's No Ordinary Bruise, Can Be Deadly

What’s Really Behind Donald Trump’s Hand Mark? Doctors Warn It’s No Ordinary Bruise, Can Be Deadly

Rumors about Donald Trump’s health continue to grow after reports suggested he may suffer from chronic venous insufficiency. Speculation over a mark on his hand raised concerns it could be more than a bruise, possibly linked to a blood clot. Experts warn that mistaking vein disorders for simple bruises can have life-threatening consequences.

Donald Trump’s hand bruise sparks health rumors as experts warn it may signal chronic venous insufficiency or blood clots. Photo/X.
Donald Trump’s hand bruise sparks health rumors as experts warn it may signal chronic venous insufficiency or blood clots. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 7, 2025 11:08:05 IST

Donald Trump’s health rumors are not dying down anytime soon. New conspiracy theories are emerging every day. Reports recently mentioned that POTUS was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency. Speculations swirled that the mark on Trump’s hand, which many initially dismissed as a simple bruise, is not an ordinary bruise but a sign of a more serious condition.

Donald Trump May Have A Blood Clot

Specialists at the Center for Vein Restoration (CVR) have cautioned that while bruises are common and usually harmless, some forms of skin discoloration can indicate significant underlying issues.

The clarification comes after Trump faced scrutiny for his extended public absence, which fueled rumors of his death.

“Many patients come to us weeks after noticing what they thought was a simple bruise, but in reality, it was an early sign of a vein disorder or even a blood clot,” explained Dr. Pamela Kim, a vein specialist at CVR. “Knowing the difference can be lifesaving.”

Warning Signs to Watch

According to experts, additional symptoms that should prompt medical attention include:

Persistent swelling or warmth in a limb

Unusual tenderness without an obvious cause

Skin discoloration that does not fade

A visible bulge or hardness beneath the skin

Blood Clots And The Risks of Misdiagnosis

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that hundreds of thousands of Americans suffer blood clots each year, with many deaths linked to complications such as pulmonary embolisms. Misdiagnosis, or assuming a clot is just a bruise, can prove fatal.

In Trump’s case, what many observers dismissed as a “bruise” on his hand was instead linked to a vascular condition.

“Chronic venous insufficiency can affect a president or anyone else. It impacts millions of Americans,” Dr. Kim said.

She added, “We want people to know when to watch and when to act.”

