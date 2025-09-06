Why Is Trump Heart Failure Trending? Observers Believe US President Is Hiding Secret Medical Device Inside His Shirt

After the rumors of Donald Trump’s death went viral on social media last week, a woman on TikTok claims she has now spotted a medical device under POTUS’s shirt. The user suggested the device appeared to be a Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD), a surgically implanted mechanical pump used in patients with advanced heart failure to help the left side of the heart pump blood.

The video, posted on Wednesday by user samanthaannemarti, has since gained more than lakhs of views. In her post, she pointed out what she believed was a medical device and remarked, “So, is nobody going to talk about what that is? I think it’s an LVAD, yes, I do.”

What is Inside Donald Trump’s Shirt?

This comes shortly after a doctor warned that Trump’s leg could face possible amputation after noticing a concerning health indicator.

The TikTok user suggested that a square-shaped outline was visible beneath the president’s shirt that indicated something is installed in his body.

The TikToker acknowledged that people are entitled to privacy, but she argued that the public also has a right to know about the health of their president.

According to her, the White House has not been forthcoming.

“They are not transparent, like they claim to be,” she said. “They’ll never tell us if there’s something wrong with this man’s health.”

She admitted that her claims were speculation, but insisted the lack of openness leaves citizens with no choice but to question. A related post on X amplifying the claim has already attracted millions of views.

Donald Trump’s Health

The speculation that Trump is not well grew after he disappeared from public view for several days. Rumors on social media went to the extent that POTUS is dead. This happened around the Labor Day celebrations.

However, the president eventually made a public appearance on Friday, signing executive orders at the White House. During the event, he dismissed the speculation and criticized the media. “Last time I took a day off, everybody said bad things happened to me,” he said with a laugh.

“I took one day off, I didn’t take it off, I was working. In fact, I was here,” Trump continued.

“I didn’t do a news conference, and they said bad things happened to the president! It’s fake news.”

