‘India And US Have A Very…’: PM Modi After Donald Trump’s ‘Always Be Friends’ Remark

PM Modi on Saturday reacted to Donald Trump’s “great prime minister” remark and said he deeply appreciates and “fully reciprocates” US President’s sentiments and “positive assessment” of their ties.

“Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump’s sentiments and positive assessment of our ties. India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership,” he said.

Calling India-US ties a “very special relationship”, United States President Donald Trump said that he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would always be friends, asserting that there is “nothing to worry about”.

However, he expressed displeasure over what “he (PM Modi) is doing” in contemporary times.

When asked by ANI, “Are you ready to reset relations with India at this point?”, US President Trump said, “I always will. I’ll always be friends with (PM) Modi. He’s a great Prime Minister. I’ll always be friends, but I just don’t like what he is doing at this particular moment. But India and the United States have a very special relationship. There is nothing to worry about. We just have moments on occasion”.

In another question by the media regarding the progress of trade talks with India and other countries with which the US has yet to reach a deal, Trump stated that the deals are going well. However, he expressed displeasure over the recent fines imposed upon Google by the European Union.

Trump said, “They are going great. Other countries are doing great. We are doing great with all of them. We’re upset with the European Union over what’s happening with not just Google but with all of our big countries”.

With inputs from ANI

