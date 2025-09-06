Donald Trump Makes Big Claim, Says US Will Host Next G20 Summit At This Place, Here’s Why

United States President Donald Trump has announced that the 2026 Group of 20 (G20) summit will be held at his Trump National Doral Miami golf club near Miami. “I think Doral will be the best location,” Trump said during an Oval Office event.

The G20 includes 19 major countries, the European Union, and the African Union. Hosting duties rotate among its members, but the exact date for the 2026 summit has not yet been set.

The event is expected to bring in millions of dollars in hotel and restaurant revenue for the Doral resort. According to Reuters, a White House official said the club will only charge “at-cost” for services provided to attendees.

The White House has rejected criticism of conflict of interest, saying Trump’s businesses are managed by a third party. However, the president has faced scrutiny in the past for mixing personal business with official duties.

During his time in office, Trump has frequently hosted foreign leaders and business executives at his properties, including Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach and golf resorts in New Jersey, Washington, and Scotland.

This announcement comes as Trump is set to skip this year’s G20 summit in South Africa. Notably, US Vice President JD Vance will represent the United States.

This is not the first time Trump has proposed hosting a global summit at his resort. In 2019, during his first term, he suggested holding the Group of Seven (G7) summit at Doral.

The idea faced strong opposition from both Democrats and Republicans, who argued it could violate the US Constitution, and the plan was later dropped.

ALSO READ: “I’ll always be friends with PM Modi…nothing to worry about”: Trump affirms “special relationship” between India-US