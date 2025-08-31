Donald Trump Health Rumours Spark ‘Body Double’ Conspiracy: What Are Netizens Saying?

Social media was recently flooded with rumours about US President Donald Trump’s health. Many users pointed out that Trump had not been seen in public for two days, leading to questions about his whereabouts.

The mystery deepened after Trump’s weekend schedule surfaced online showing no planned public appearances. Some users even noted that the White House livestream was down, while others bizarrely referred to the so-called “Pentagon Pizza Index.”

But the speculation was short-lived. On Saturday morning, Trump was photographed heading to a golf outing in Virginia, appearing relaxed and healthy. Despite this, conspiracy theories only grew stronger. Several X users claimed the man in the photos was not Trump at all, but a body double.

One user wrote, “Here is a screenshot of Trump’s right hand from these videos! No bruising or make-up. Either an old video or a body double.” Another added, “Does this even look like Donald Trump? Looks like a body double methinks.” A third user insisted, “That’s not Trump, that’s a body double. The real Trump was shot in the ear. That ear looks fine.”

We just had a sighting of a Trump body double at his golf course. Barely looks like him! — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) August 30, 2025

The rumours stemmed from earlier in the week when Trump was seen with what appeared to be a bruise on his right hand. In several public appearances, it looked like makeup was used to cover the mark.

Still, the online trends show how quickly rumours and conspiracy theories can spread, even when official statements and fresh photographs suggest otherwise.

ALSO READ: Barron Trump Has A Girlfriend? What We Know About Donald Trump’s Son’s Love Life