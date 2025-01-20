Donald Trump Inauguration Ceremony: These World Leaders And Hollywood Stars Are Expected To Attend- Check List!

For the first time, Trump has invited world leaders to the event. High-profile attendees include tech magnates Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg, along with UK politician Nigel Farage.

Donald Trump is set to take the oath of office as the 47th President of the United States on January 20 in Washington, DC. The ceremony, coinciding with Martin Luther King Jr. Day, will mark the start of his second term in the world’s most influential political position.

Spectators can anticipate a day filled with grandeur, tradition, and entertainment.

Political Leaders and World Figures Attending

Joe Biden, the outgoing president, will attend Trump’s inauguration—a gesture Trump skipped during Biden’s 2020 ceremony due to claims of election fraud. It’s also expected that former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton will be present. However, Michelle Obama will not attend.

For the first time, Trump has invited world leaders to the event. High-profile attendees include tech magnates Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg, along with UK politician Nigel Farage, who plans to mend fences with Musk after a public spat.

Star-Studded Musical Performances

The Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee has lined up performances that lean heavily toward country music. Key acts include:

Billy Ray Cyrus, known for the iconic hit Achy Breaky Heart and father of pop star Miley Cyrus.

Kid Rock, a longtime Trump supporter who performed at the Republican National Convention in 2024.

Jason Aldean, who dedicated his controversial song Try That In A Small Town to Trump.

Lee Greenwood, returning to perform God Bless The USA, a staple of Trump’s campaign events.

Rascal Flatts and Parker McCollum at the Commander-in-Chief Ball honoring military personnel.

Carrie Underwood, performing America The Beautiful alongside the Armed Forces Choir and U.S. Naval Academy Glee Club.

The Village People, famous for Y.M.C.A., which has become synonymous with Trump rallies.

Other notable performers include Gavin DeGraw, Christopher Macchio, and Mary Millben, all contributing to the ceremony’s diverse lineup.

A Night of Inaugural Galas

Several balls and celebrations will follow the swearing-in ceremony:

Make America Great Again Rally: Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, Kid Rock, and Liberty University Choir.

The Liberty Ball: Showcasing performances by Jason Aldean, Lee Greenwood, and a surprise guest.

The Starlight Ball: Focused on high-profile donors, with Gavin DeGraw as the main act.

Speculated Celebrity Guests

Jon Voight, actor and Trump supporter, may reprise his role as a speaker. Kanye West, a vocal supporter of Trump in the past, could make an appearance as well.

Trump’s first inauguration in 2017 had performances from Jackie Evancho, Toby Keith, and 3 Doors Down. While the event faced challenges in securing celebrity attendees, this year’s lineup boasts several well-known figures.

While Joe Biden’s 2021 inauguration featured a televised special hosted by Tom Hanks, it’s unclear if Trump’s second inauguration will include a similar broadcast. However, the day promises to deliver memorable moments, uniting politics and entertainment on a historic scale.

