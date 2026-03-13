‘Watch What Happens Today To These Deranged Scumbags’: Trump Issues Furious Warning As US Claims It Is Crushing Iran’s Military Power — Is Something Big On The Way?

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
badshah new song controversy 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crime news Abu Dhabi flight schedule update crude oil Afghanistan border airstrikes abrar-ahmed 19 Minute Iran news DUBAI ali khamenei aircraft crash LPG crisis badshah new song controversy 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crime news Abu Dhabi flight schedule update crude oil Afghanistan border airstrikes abrar-ahmed 19 Minute Iran news DUBAI ali khamenei aircraft crash LPG crisis badshah new song controversy 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crime news Abu Dhabi flight schedule update crude oil Afghanistan border airstrikes abrar-ahmed 19 Minute Iran news DUBAI ali khamenei aircraft crash LPG crisis badshah new song controversy 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crime news Abu Dhabi flight schedule update crude oil Afghanistan border airstrikes abrar-ahmed 19 Minute Iran news DUBAI ali khamenei aircraft crash LPG crisis
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
badshah new song controversy 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crime news Abu Dhabi flight schedule update crude oil Afghanistan border airstrikes abrar-ahmed 19 Minute Iran news DUBAI ali khamenei aircraft crash LPG crisis badshah new song controversy 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crime news Abu Dhabi flight schedule update crude oil Afghanistan border airstrikes abrar-ahmed 19 Minute Iran news DUBAI ali khamenei aircraft crash LPG crisis badshah new song controversy 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crime news Abu Dhabi flight schedule update crude oil Afghanistan border airstrikes abrar-ahmed 19 Minute Iran news DUBAI ali khamenei aircraft crash LPG crisis badshah new song controversy 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crime news Abu Dhabi flight schedule update crude oil Afghanistan border airstrikes abrar-ahmed 19 Minute Iran news DUBAI ali khamenei aircraft crash LPG crisis
LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘Watch What Happens Today To These Deranged Scumbags’: Trump Issues Furious Warning As US Claims It Is Crushing Iran’s Military Power — Is Something Big On The Way?

‘Watch What Happens Today To These Deranged Scumbags’: Trump Issues Furious Warning As US Claims It Is Crushing Iran’s Military Power — Is Something Big On The Way?

Trump also alleged that Iran is the cause of violence in the entire world over the decades and positioned the fight as being a larger initiative to combat the influence of the state.

(Image: X/ realDonaldTrump)
(Image: X/ realDonaldTrump)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 13, 2026 11:46:54 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Watch What Happens Today To These Deranged Scumbags’: Trump Issues Furious Warning As US Claims It Is Crushing Iran’s Military Power — Is Something Big On The Way?

In a social media post, Donald Trump on Friday, made a bold assertion that the United States was completely annihilating the Iranian military and leadership capabilities as tension in West Asia continued to rise. Trump also accused Tehran of being beaten on several fronts including the military, economic and strategic levels. In his message, he claimed that Iran was severely crippled in its naval and air force and its missile and drone strength were undergoing decimation. The US president stated that the US military had unequaled firepower that it could be used further to deal with what he termed as the terrorism regime of Iran. His statements are against a backdrop of the international community being riveted to the fast growing conflict between the United States and its local allies.

What More Did Trump Say?

Trump in the same posting made blanket assertions regarding the extent of destruction done to the Iranian military forces. He stated that the navy of Iran had been wiped out and its air force could no longer make any effective operation. In his view, the missile systems, drones and other weapons of the country were being killed systematically. Trump also implied that a number of Iranian leaders were wiped off the face of the earth but he did not present any information and independent record of the allegations. Emphasizing the power of the American military, he said that the US troops enjoyed unlimited ammunition and could further their operations in case of necessity. The president also took action against areas of the international media especially targeting The New York Times accusing them of providing an inaccurate account of events.

US-Israel-Iran War 

Trump also alleged that Iran is the cause of violence in the entire world over the decades and positioned the fight as being a larger initiative to combat the influence of the state. He wrote in an eye catching sentence in his post that there was still plenty of time and was telling people to watch what becomes of these crazed scumbags nowadays. He further stated that it was an honor to face Iran as the 47th president of the United States. The remarks are a timely message as the relations between Washington and Tehran are at a snarl with apprehension among analysts and global leaders that a larger regional war might occur which will destabilise the Middle East and affect the markets of energy and security.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: Iran Continues To Attack UAE: Blasts Heard In Central Dubai, Debris Hits DIFC Building, Sirens Near Sheikh Zayed Road As Air Defences Intercept Aerial Threat

First published on: Mar 13, 2026 11:46 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Donald Trump Iran warningTrump Iran threatTrump watch what happens todayUS Iran warUS-Israel-Iran war

RELATED News

UAE Flight Update March 13: Emirates, Etihad Warn Ticket Scams; Check Air India, IndiGo Flights Schedule, Rebooking and Refund for Dubai, Doha, Bahrain

Pakistan Strikes Kabul And Afghanistan Border Regions In Deadly Airstrikes; Kam Air Fuel Depot Near Kandahar Airport Hit, 4 Killed

Did Iran Attack NATO’s Incirlik Air Base Housing US Nuclear Bombs In Turkey? Viral Video With Sirens Sparks Massive Panic

Who Is The Woman Behind The ‘VIP Flight’ To Dubai Video Amid US-Israel-Iran War? Social Media Reacts After Clip Goes Viral — Watch

Where Is Ali Khamenei’s Wife? Mystery Deepens Over Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh After Death Reports

LATEST NEWS

3 Times Pakistan Spinner Abrar Ahmed Took a Dig at India Before Sunrisers Leeds Signing by Kavya Maran in The Hundred

UPPSC Assistant Teacher TGT 2025 Result Out: Check How To Download Merit List And Key Details Here

BAN vs PAK Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd ODI Online And On TV In India?

‘Watch What Happens Today To These Deranged Scumbags’: Trump Issues Furious Warning As US Claims It Is Crushing Iran’s Military Power — Is Something Big On The Way?

How Priyanshi Chhabra is Creating a Design First Digital Company With Createbytes

How Priyanshi Chhabra is Creating a Design First Digital Company With Createbytes

Who Is Santy Sharma? Rapper Supports Badshah Amid Tateeree Song Controversy, While Sangram Singh, Sona Mohapatra Attack Singer

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma To Play More ODIs In 2026? BCCI Sets Sight On More ODI Series Ahead Of 2027 World Cup: Report

Anurag Dobhal Aka UK07 Rider Health Update: Manager Shares Photo From Hospital After Suicide Attempt On Instagram Live — Check Here

13 March 2026 Daily Horoscope: Love, Money, Career and Health Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Latest Astrology News

‘Watch What Happens Today To These Deranged Scumbags’: Trump Issues Furious Warning As US Claims It Is Crushing Iran’s Military Power — Is Something Big On The Way?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Watch What Happens Today To These Deranged Scumbags’: Trump Issues Furious Warning As US Claims It Is Crushing Iran’s Military Power — Is Something Big On The Way?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Watch What Happens Today To These Deranged Scumbags’: Trump Issues Furious Warning As US Claims It Is Crushing Iran’s Military Power — Is Something Big On The Way?
‘Watch What Happens Today To These Deranged Scumbags’: Trump Issues Furious Warning As US Claims It Is Crushing Iran’s Military Power — Is Something Big On The Way?
‘Watch What Happens Today To These Deranged Scumbags’: Trump Issues Furious Warning As US Claims It Is Crushing Iran’s Military Power — Is Something Big On The Way?
‘Watch What Happens Today To These Deranged Scumbags’: Trump Issues Furious Warning As US Claims It Is Crushing Iran’s Military Power — Is Something Big On The Way?

QUICK LINKS