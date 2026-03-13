‘Watch What Happens Today To These Deranged Scumbags’: Trump Issues Furious Warning As US Claims It Is Crushing Iran’s Military Power — Is Something Big On The Way?

In a social media post, Donald Trump on Friday, made a bold assertion that the United States was completely annihilating the Iranian military and leadership capabilities as tension in West Asia continued to rise. Trump also accused Tehran of being beaten on several fronts including the military, economic and strategic levels. In his message, he claimed that Iran was severely crippled in its naval and air force and its missile and drone strength were undergoing decimation. The US president stated that the US military had unequaled firepower that it could be used further to deal with what he termed as the terrorism regime of Iran. His statements are against a backdrop of the international community being riveted to the fast growing conflict between the United States and its local allies.

What More Did Trump Say?

Trump in the same posting made blanket assertions regarding the extent of destruction done to the Iranian military forces. He stated that the navy of Iran had been wiped out and its air force could no longer make any effective operation. In his view, the missile systems, drones and other weapons of the country were being killed systematically. Trump also implied that a number of Iranian leaders were wiped off the face of the earth but he did not present any information and independent record of the allegations. Emphasizing the power of the American military, he said that the US troops enjoyed unlimited ammunition and could further their operations in case of necessity. The president also took action against areas of the international media especially targeting The New York Times accusing them of providing an inaccurate account of events.

US-Israel-Iran War

Trump also alleged that Iran is the cause of violence in the entire world over the decades and positioned the fight as being a larger initiative to combat the influence of the state. He wrote in an eye catching sentence in his post that there was still plenty of time and was telling people to watch what becomes of these crazed scumbags nowadays. He further stated that it was an honor to face Iran as the 47th president of the United States. The remarks are a timely message as the relations between Washington and Tehran are at a snarl with apprehension among analysts and global leaders that a larger regional war might occur which will destabilise the Middle East and affect the markets of energy and security.

Also Read: Iran Continues To Attack UAE: Blasts Heard In Central Dubai, Debris Hits DIFC Building, Sirens Near Sheikh Zayed Road As Air Defences Intercept Aerial Threat