US Vice President JD Vance Claims Trump Rarely Sleeps, Works Late At Night, Hours Later, President Spotted Napping At US Open

US Vice President JD Vance has revealed the number of hours President Donald Trump sleeps. In an interview with Fox News, Vance gave a rare glimpse into the nighttime habits of POTUS, saying he sleeps for very little time. However, hours later, POTUS was seen falling asleep during the US Open match.

“One thing I’ve learned kind of working with him every day, he doesn’t have an off switch,” Vance said while speaking about Trump’s work ethic.

“Sometimes the president will call you at 12:30 or 2:00 in the morning, and then he’ll call you at 6:00 in the morning about a totally different topic. It’s like, ‘Mr. President, did you go to sleep last night?” Vance added.

Donald Trump’s Sleep Deficit Raises Health Concerns

Trump is 79, and such sleep habits can lead to various health risks, given he has already been diagnosed with Chronic Venous Inflammation and high blood pressure. Also, chronic sleep deprivation has grave health risks for adults.

According to the National Institute on Aging, older adults like Trump need seven to nine hours of sleep every day. Lack of sleep can have significant cognitive and physical effects on the body.

Late Night Posts By Donald Trump

Trump’s lack of sleep appears to coincide with his most prolific activity on social media. He frequently posts late at night on Truth Social, often making highly provocative and erratic statements.

Last week, the president launched a late-night posting spree on his Truth Social. After days of absence from public life and death rumors, he posted, aiming to reassure his supporters that he has “NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE.”

Recent Health Observations of President Trump

Observers have recently figured out Trump’s swollen calves, bruised hands, and difficulty walking. These health concerns related to Trump fueled the death rumors.

However, White House clarified, saying physicians have attributed his bulging ankles to chronic venous insufficiency.

