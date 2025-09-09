LIVE TV
Home > World > Epstein-Trump Signature Controversy: What's Really In The Birthday Letter?

Epstein-Trump Signature Controversy: What’s Really In The Birthday Letter?

A birthday letter allegedly from Donald Trump to Jeffrey Epstein has resurfaced, sparking renewed scrutiny. Democrats released the 2003 note, citing cryptic phrases and handwriting analysis linking it to Trump. The White House calls it fake, while Trump has filed a $10 billion defamation suit against WSJ.

Trump-Epstein birthday letter resurfaces; Democrats release note, White House denies authenticity, Trump sues WSJ. Photos:X
Trump-Epstein birthday letter resurfaces; Democrats release note, White House denies authenticity, Trump sues WSJ. Photos:X

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 9, 2025 13:05:50 IST

A birthday letter addressed to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which appears to bear Donald Trump’s signature, has resurfaced, raising fresh questions about the president’s associations. The 2003 note, containing seemingly cryptic phrases linked to a children’s book and reflecting language familiar from Trump’s public communications, was released Monday by Democrats on the Oversight Committee.  

The release of the letter by Democrats has fueled the Trump-Epstein controversy. However, Trump has dismissed it as a fake message and even filed a $10 billion defamation lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal. WSJ first reported it and continues to stand by its reporting.

Donald Trump’s Signature And His Handwriting

A handwriting analysis published by The Wall Street Journal suggested that the “Donald” signature in the letter matches Trump’s known handwriting.  

The note opens with the line,”There must be more to life than having everything,” a direct quote from Maurice Sendak’s 1967 children’s book Higglety Pigglety Pop! Or, There Must Be More to Life.

Also Read: Epstein Made A Model Dress As A Sexy Nurse To Impress Donald Trump: New Report

The choice of text is notable because Sendak, celebrated for Where the Wild Things Are, was also criticized for his book In the Night Kitchen, which some labeled “gratuitous” and “pornographic.”  

The alleged connection between Sendak and Trump intensifies with Sendak’s 1993 book We Are All in the Dumps with Jack and Guy. It includes a Trump Tower drawing, also.  

The choice of words is also similar to Trump’s signature style. In his 1990 book, he described figures like Don King and Mike Tyson as “enigmas,” and he used the same term again in 2004 when he was referring to journalist Dan Rather.

The phrase “a wonderful thing” has also appeared repeatedly in his speeches and social-media posts.  

Epstein’s 50th Birthday Album And Ghislaine Maxwell Connection

The letter was included in a private album compiled by Ghislaine Maxwell for Epstein’s 50th birthday, reports claim. Maxwell even asked her friend to contribute to the album in the form of photos, drawings, and personal notes.

The note stands out for its typewritten, almost theatrical style, which creates an imaginary dialogue with Epstein. This resembles the way Trump often refers to himself in the third person. The Wall Street Journal highlighted examples from Trump’s public speeches:  

In his 2015 campaign launch, Trump said, “Nobody would be tougher on ISIS than Donald Trump. Nobody.”  

At a 2018 rally in Illinois, he stated, “But because his name is Donald Trump, you have the haters and they continue to hate.”  

In 2020, he claimed, “Nobody’s done more for the historically Black colleges and universities than Donald Trump. Nobody.”  

White House Response to The Letter

After the letter’s release, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated, “President Trump’s legal team will continue to aggressively pursue litigation. As I have said all along, it’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it.”  

Also Read: Epstein ‘Birthday Book’ With Alleged Trump’s Signature Revealed: What Did White House Say?

Epstein-Trump Signature Controversy: What’s Really In The Birthday Letter?

