Epstein-Trump Signature Controversy: What’s Really In The Birthday Letter?

A birthday letter addressed to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which appears to bear Donald Trump’s signature, has resurfaced, raising fresh questions about the president’s associations. The 2003 note, containing seemingly cryptic phrases linked to a children’s book and reflecting language familiar from Trump’s public communications, was released Monday by Democrats on the Oversight Committee.

The release of the letter by Democrats has fueled the Trump-Epstein controversy. However, Trump has dismissed it as a fake message and even filed a $10 billion defamation lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal. WSJ first reported it and continues to stand by its reporting.

Donald Trump’s Signature And His Handwriting

A handwriting analysis published by The Wall Street Journal suggested that the “Donald” signature in the letter matches Trump’s known handwriting.

The note opens with the line,”There must be more to life than having everything,” a direct quote from Maurice Sendak’s 1967 children’s book Higglety Pigglety Pop! Or, There Must Be More to Life.

Also Read: Epstein Made A Model Dress As A Sexy Nurse To Impress Donald Trump: New Report

The choice of text is notable because Sendak, celebrated for Where the Wild Things Are, was also criticized for his book In the Night Kitchen, which some labeled “gratuitous” and “pornographic.”

The alleged connection between Sendak and Trump intensifies with Sendak’s 1993 book We Are All in the Dumps with Jack and Guy. It includes a Trump Tower drawing, also.

This is disturbing, disgusting, and extremely troubling. Trump didn’t just leave a salacious note in Epstein’s Birthday Book – he added a lewd drawing, then lied about it for years. If he lied about this, what else is he hiding? The full Epstein files must be released now. pic.twitter.com/h2lHhPOlQW — Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (@CongressmanRaja) September 8, 2025

The choice of words is also similar to Trump’s signature style. In his 1990 book, he described figures like Don King and Mike Tyson as “enigmas,” and he used the same term again in 2004 when he was referring to journalist Dan Rather.

The phrase “a wonderful thing” has also appeared repeatedly in his speeches and social-media posts.

Epstein’s 50th Birthday Album And Ghislaine Maxwell Connection

The letter was included in a private album compiled by Ghislaine Maxwell for Epstein’s 50th birthday, reports claim. Maxwell even asked her friend to contribute to the album in the form of photos, drawings, and personal notes.

The note stands out for its typewritten, almost theatrical style, which creates an imaginary dialogue with Epstein. This resembles the way Trump often refers to himself in the third person. The Wall Street Journal highlighted examples from Trump’s public speeches:

In his 2015 campaign launch, Trump said, “Nobody would be tougher on ISIS than Donald Trump. Nobody.”

At a 2018 rally in Illinois, he stated, “But because his name is Donald Trump, you have the haters and they continue to hate.”

In 2020, he claimed, “Nobody’s done more for the historically Black colleges and universities than Donald Trump. Nobody.”

White House Response to The Letter

After the letter’s release, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated, “President Trump’s legal team will continue to aggressively pursue litigation. As I have said all along, it’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it.”

Also Read: Epstein ‘Birthday Book’ With Alleged Trump’s Signature Revealed: What Did White House Say?