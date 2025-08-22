Pakistani Woman Claims To Be Donald Trump’s Daughter, Video From 2018 Going Viral Again

By now, you may have come across a video of a Pakistani woman claiming to be the daughter of Donald Trump. The video is now resurfacing online, attracting fresh attention in the wake of Trump’s newfound love with Pakistan.

The clip, which was originally posted in December 2018 by a Pakistani portal, had gone largely unnoticed at the time. However, with Trump’s recent return to the White House last year and now slapping countries with tariffs, several social media users have begun reposting the video.

The video has been posted by hundreds of X and Instagram handles, garnering millions of views.

What is in The Video Going Viral?

In the video, the woman confidently introduces herself in Urdu, identifying as both a Muslim and Punjabi. She then makes a remarkable claim – she claims Donald Trump is her biological father.

According to her, Trump had once dismissed her mother as “irresponsible” and questioned her ability to properly raise a child.

Social Media Erupts

The video’s reappearance has triggered a wave of reactions online, with responses ranging from humour to disbelief. While some users view the clip as satire or parody, others see it as yet another example of the quirky and often outrageous content that frequently goes viral on social media.

One user wrote, “only in Pakistan will you find someone claiming Trump as their dad with such confidence!”

Meet this Pakistani girl who is claiming that she is Daughter of US President Donald Trump. “I’m a serious Person, I’m not joking, I’m trump’s Daughter” claims Pakistani Girl Ammara . #JustPakistaniThings😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0a2Q4kVLSk — The Hangul (@TheHangul_) September 6, 2020

Another commented, “imagine Thanksgiving dinner with Trump and his ‘Punjabi’ daughter—what a reunion that would be!”

A third user joked, “I haven’t laughed this hard in a while. Kudos to her for keeping a straight face!”

“This is the internet’s favourite kind of absurdity – claiming to be related to Trump, really?” one user remarked. Another noted, “It’s wild how this video was ignored in 2018, but now it’s like pure comedy gold!” A different user added, “This is the highlight of my day. Only on social media would something like this go viral.”

Trump’s Growing Ties With Pakistan

The resurfacing of the video comes at a time when US President Donald Trump is warming up to Pakistan faster than many anticipated. His recent announcement of a “massive” oil partnership signals a notable shift in his foreign policy priorities.

From hosting Pakistani officials at lunches to making fresh trade announcements, Trump appears to be working toward strengthening ties with Islamabad – an approach that is drawing global attention, particularly from New Delhi.

