LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > World > Pakistani Woman Claims To Be Donald Trump’s Daughter, Video From 2018 Going Viral Again

Pakistani Woman Claims To Be Donald Trump’s Daughter, Video From 2018 Going Viral Again

A 2018 video of a Pakistani woman claiming to be Donald Trump’s daughter is resurfacing online, sparking viral reactions. The clip, now widely shared, comes as Trump’s warming ties with Pakistan fuel renewed curiosity and social media buzz.

Old video of Pakistani woman claiming to be Donald Trump’s daughter resurfaces online, goes viral amid Trump-Pakistan ties. Photo/X.
Old video of Pakistani woman claiming to be Donald Trump’s daughter resurfaces online, goes viral amid Trump-Pakistan ties. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 22, 2025 12:27:41 IST

By now, you may have come across a video of a Pakistani woman claiming to be the daughter of Donald Trump. The video is now resurfacing online, attracting fresh attention in the wake of Trump’s newfound love with Pakistan.

The clip, which was originally posted in December 2018 by a Pakistani portal, had gone largely unnoticed at the time. However, with Trump’s recent return to the White House last year and now slapping countries with tariffs, several social media users have begun reposting the video.

The video has been posted by hundreds of X and Instagram handles, garnering millions of views.

What is in The Video Going Viral?

In the video, the woman confidently introduces herself in Urdu, identifying as both a Muslim and Punjabi. She then makes a remarkable claim – she claims Donald Trump is her biological father.

According to her, Trump had once dismissed her mother as “irresponsible” and questioned her ability to properly raise a child.

Social Media Erupts

The video’s reappearance has triggered a wave of reactions online, with responses ranging from humour to disbelief. While some users view the clip as satire or parody, others see it as yet another example of the quirky and often outrageous content that frequently goes viral on social media.

One user wrote, “only in Pakistan will you find someone claiming Trump as their dad with such confidence!”

Another commented, “imagine Thanksgiving dinner with Trump and his ‘Punjabi’ daughter—what a reunion that would be!”

A third user joked, “I haven’t laughed this hard in a while. Kudos to her for keeping a straight face!”

“This is the internet’s favourite kind of absurdity – claiming to be related to Trump, really?” one user remarked. Another noted, “It’s wild how this video was ignored in 2018, but now it’s like pure comedy gold!” A different user added, “This is the highlight of my day. Only on social media would something like this go viral.”

Trump’s Growing Ties With Pakistan

The resurfacing of the video comes at a time when US President Donald Trump is warming up to Pakistan faster than many anticipated. His recent announcement of a “massive” oil partnership signals a notable shift in his foreign policy priorities.

From hosting Pakistani officials at lunches to making fresh trade announcements, Trump appears to be working toward strengthening ties with Islamabad – an approach that is drawing global attention, particularly from New Delhi.

Also Read: Donald Trump Hints At Letting Ukraine ‘Fight Back,’ Says ‘Very Hard To Win War Without…’

Tags: donald trumppakistan newsus news

RELATED News

Turkey’s First Lady Writes To Melania Trump, Urges Her To Speak Out On Gaza: ‘I Have Faith That…’
Ukraine Envoy Urges Greater Indian Role In Peace Talks With Russia: ‘We Expect More…’
Explained: What the 2020 Investigation Into John Bolton Tells Us About the DOJ’s New Probe
Gaza War: How Serious is Benjamin Netanyahu About ‘Greater Israel’? Expert Gives His Verdict
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China

LATEST NEWS

Rajasthan: CM Bhajanlal Sharma Distributes Girls And E-cycles To Working Women
Bigg Boss 19: Is Amaal Mallik All Set To Enter Salman Khan’s Hosted Show? Singer’s Father Drops A Big Hint
Did IVE Copy ALLDAY PROJECT’s FAMOUS? ‘XOXZ’ Teaser Fuels Plagiarism Controversy
Coolie Contest Scam? Rajinikanth’s Team Denies Malaysia ‘Meet & Greet’ Contest, Calls It Fake
Immediate Transfers In Delhi Police: Is It A Routine Exercise Or Related To The Delhi CM Assault Incident?
How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
Pakistani Woman Claims To Be Donald Trump’s Daughter, Video From 2018 Going Viral Again

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pakistani Woman Claims To Be Donald Trump’s Daughter, Video From 2018 Going Viral Again

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pakistani Woman Claims To Be Donald Trump’s Daughter, Video From 2018 Going Viral Again
Pakistani Woman Claims To Be Donald Trump’s Daughter, Video From 2018 Going Viral Again
Pakistani Woman Claims To Be Donald Trump’s Daughter, Video From 2018 Going Viral Again
Pakistani Woman Claims To Be Donald Trump’s Daughter, Video From 2018 Going Viral Again

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?