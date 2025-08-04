‘“I Like Her’: Donald Trump Praises MAGA Loyalist Laura Loomer While She Targets Tucker Carlson, ‘Biden Holdovers’

President Donald Trump, after praising White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt for her lips, now appears to be in awe of conservative political activist Laura Loomer.

Trump offered warm praise for Loomer during an impromptu press interaction on Sunday evening, just before departing for Washington, D.C.

Donald Trump on His Relationship With Laura Loomer

When asked by a reporter, “Mr. President, what is your relationship with Laura Loomer? What kind of influence does she have in the White House?” Trump offered a response that was both supportive and ambiguous.

“I think she’s very nice. I mean, I know she’s known as a radical right [activist]. But I think Laura Loomer is a very nice person,” Trump said.

“I’ve known her for a long time, and, you know, personally, I think she’s a patriot, and she gets excited because of the fact that she’s a patriot and she doesn’t like things going on that she thinks are bad for the country. I like her, OK?” he added, before the questioning shifted to actress Sydney Sweeney’s appearance in a controversial jeans advertisement.

Laura Loomer: A Hardcor MAGA Star

Loomer recently made headlines after announcing the launch of a “tip line” aimed at identifying and removing what she described as “disloyal” federal government employees.

In an interview with Politico, Loomer explained that her initiative was a response to what she called “a serious vetting crisis” within the federal workforce. She said she expects to identify and purge “hundreds” of individuals to be replaced with MAGA loyalists.

“I’m happy to take people’s tips about disloyal appointees, disloyal staffers and Biden holdovers,” Loomer stated. “And I guess you could say that my tip line has come to serve as a form of therapy for Trump administration officials who want to expose their colleagues who should not be in the positions that they’re in.”

What is Happening Within MAGA?

The internal friction within the MAGA movement has intensified in recent weeks, with Loomer emerging at the center of several controversies. Most notably, she launched a public attack on former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Responding to an article in The Independent, in which Carlson compared Loomer to “a child wielding a loaded firearm called Twitter” and criticized “the adults who take her seriously,” Loomer fired back in a scathing post on X.

She called Carlson a “terrible person” and a “fraud,” further deepening the rift within the conservative camp. Loomer’s growing prominence comes amid broader tensions within Trump’s base, as debate swirls over whether the president should release the contentious Epstein files.

