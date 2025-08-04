Home > World > ‘“I Like Her’: Donald Trump Praises MAGA Loyalist Laura Loomer While She Targets Tucker Carlson, ‘Biden Holdovers’

‘“I Like Her’: Donald Trump Praises MAGA Loyalist Laura Loomer While She Targets Tucker Carlson, ‘Biden Holdovers’

President Donald Trump praised right-wing firebrand Laura Loomer, calling her a “patriot” and a “very nice person” during a press stop. Loomer, a self-proclaimed MAGA loyalist, is under fire for pushing a controversial “tip line” to root out disloyal federal workers. Her escalating feud with Tucker Carlson signals deeper divisions within the conservative movement.

Donald Trump calls Laura Loomer a patriot amid MAGA infighting, tip line controversy, and attacks on Tucker Carlson. Photos/X.
Donald Trump calls Laura Loomer a patriot amid MAGA infighting, tip line controversy, and attacks on Tucker Carlson. Photos/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 4, 2025 10:11:13 IST

President Donald Trump, after praising White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt for her lips, now appears to be in awe of conservative political activist Laura Loomer.

Trump offered warm praise for Loomer during an impromptu press interaction on Sunday evening, just before departing for Washington, D.C.

Donald Trump on His Relationship With Laura Loomer

When asked by a reporter, “Mr. President, what is your relationship with Laura Loomer? What kind of influence does she have in the White House?” Trump offered a response that was both supportive and ambiguous.

“I think she’s very nice. I mean, I know she’s known as a radical right [activist]. But I think Laura Loomer is a very nice person,” Trump said.

Also Read: Civilian Planes Invade No-Fly Zone Over Donald Trump’s Bedminster Golf Club, Fighter Jets Scrambled After FIVE Security Breaches

“I’ve known her for a long time, and, you know, personally, I think she’s a patriot, and she gets excited because of the fact that she’s a patriot and she doesn’t like things going on that she thinks are bad for the country. I like her, OK?” he added, before the questioning shifted to actress Sydney Sweeney’s appearance in a controversial jeans advertisement.

Laura Loomer: A Hardcor MAGA Star

Loomer recently made headlines after announcing the launch of a “tip line” aimed at identifying and removing what she described as “disloyal” federal government employees.

In an interview with Politico, Loomer explained that her initiative was a response to what she called “a serious vetting crisis” within the federal workforce. She said she expects to identify and purge “hundreds” of individuals to be replaced with MAGA loyalists.

“I’m happy to take people’s tips about disloyal appointees, disloyal staffers and Biden holdovers,” Loomer stated. “And I guess you could say that my tip line has come to serve as a form of therapy for Trump administration officials who want to expose their colleagues who should not be in the positions that they’re in.”

What is Happening Within MAGA?

The internal friction within the MAGA movement has intensified in recent weeks, with Loomer emerging at the center of several controversies. Most notably, she launched a public attack on former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Responding to an article in The Independent, in which Carlson compared Loomer to “a child wielding a loaded firearm called Twitter” and criticized “the adults who take her seriously,” Loomer fired back in a scathing post on X.

She called Carlson a “terrible person” and a “fraud,” further deepening the rift within the conservative camp. Loomer’s growing prominence comes amid broader tensions within Trump’s base, as debate swirls over whether the president should release the contentious Epstein files. 

Also Read: Why Is Everyone Talking About JD Vance’s Birthday Photo And the GOP’s Shocking Photoshop Edit?

Tags: donald trumpus news

RELATED News

‘No More Partial Deals With Hamas’: Israel Makes Major Change In Gaza War Policy
Who Is Evyatar David? Israeli Hostage Forced By Hamas To Dig His Own Grave
Top Trump Aide Issues Big Statement, Accuses India Of ‘Financing’ Russia’s War In Ukraine
Why Is Everyone Talking About JD Vance’s Birthday Photo And The GOP’s Shocking Photoshop Edit?
Top Taiwanese Official Issues Big Warning, Claims ‘China Is Preparing To Invade Taiwan’

LATEST NEWS

Bollywood Portrays Cancer: Films That Speak of Courage and Pain
No Rice, No Roti For 30 Days: Here’s What Happens To Your Body
Joe Root Calls Mohammed Siraj ‘Fake’, says ‘It’s All an Act’
Unknown Side Effects Of Broccoli You Should Know Before Your Next Healthy Meal
Lionel Messi Hamstring Strain: Could It Cost Inter Miami The Leagues Cup?
Rs 540 per month: Former MP Prajwal Revanna To Earn This Amount In Convicts Section Of Jail
Is Ollie Pope’s Vice-Captaincy at Risk? 26-Year-Old’s Rise Sparks Debate
Jasprit Bumrah’s Shocking Exit From ENG Series Revealed: It’s Not Workload Management
Diddy’s Ex-Girlfriend Shocks Fans, Begs For His Release, Claims He’s A ‘Changed Man’ After Recent Controversy
Four Including Wife And Daughter Arrested For Murder Of Dibrugarh Businessman
‘“I Like Her’: Donald Trump Praises MAGA Loyalist Laura Loomer While She Targets Tucker Carlson, ‘Biden Holdovers’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘“I Like Her’: Donald Trump Praises MAGA Loyalist Laura Loomer While She Targets Tucker Carlson, ‘Biden Holdovers’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘“I Like Her’: Donald Trump Praises MAGA Loyalist Laura Loomer While She Targets Tucker Carlson, ‘Biden Holdovers’
‘“I Like Her’: Donald Trump Praises MAGA Loyalist Laura Loomer While She Targets Tucker Carlson, ‘Biden Holdovers’
‘“I Like Her’: Donald Trump Praises MAGA Loyalist Laura Loomer While She Targets Tucker Carlson, ‘Biden Holdovers’
‘“I Like Her’: Donald Trump Praises MAGA Loyalist Laura Loomer While She Targets Tucker Carlson, ‘Biden Holdovers’

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?