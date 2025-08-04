Home > World > Civilian Planes Invade No-Fly Zone Over Donald Trump’s Bedminster Golf Club, Fighter Jets Scrambled

Civilian Planes Invade No-Fly Zone Over Donald Trump’s Bedminster Golf Club, Fighter Jets Scrambled

Multiple unauthorized aircraft entered restricted airspace over Donald Trump's Bedminster golf course this weekend, prompting military response. NORAD deployed fighter jets and used flares to intercept a civilian plane on Sunday afternoon. Officials report five TFR violations and are urging private pilots to strictly follow FAA notices.

Five TFR breaches over Trump's golf course in Bedminster prompt NORAD fighter jet intercepts and safety warnings to pilots. Photos/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 4, 2025 08:50:00 IST

US President Donald Trump’s golf course has recorded several incidents of Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) violation over the weekend.

Fighter Jets Deployed To Intercept Civilian Aircraft

According to the reports, five violations of TFR were recorded over the weekend in Bedminster, New Jersey, while US President Trump was staying at his golf course.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) confirmed that US fighter jets were deployed on Sunday afternoon to intercept a civilian aircraft that had entered restricted airspace.

“This intercept was preceded by one separate TFR violation earlier in the day, bringing the total to five unauthorized incursions over the course of the weekend,” NORAD said in a statement.

Donald Trump National Golf Club Airspace Breach

As per the president’s official schedule, he was present at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster on Sunday. Fox News reported that he returned later that evening.

The airspace breach occurred at approximately 12:50 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. NORAD noted that the aircraft involved in the incident was a general aviation plane. “The civilian aircraft was safely escorted out of the area by NORAD aircraft after the use of flares to draw the pilot’s attention,” the command stated.

In response to the repeated breaches, officials are cautioning private pilots to stay informed before flying.

“General aviation pilots are reminded to verify all Federal Aviation Agency (FAA) Notice to Airmen (NOTAMs) and Fly Informed before every flight; in the instance of the Bedminster, New Jersey region, specifically FAA NOTAMs 9839, 9840, 9841 and 9842,” NORAD advised.

donald trump

