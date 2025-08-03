Home > World > Did Trump WH Order 3,000 Immigrant Arrests a Day? Here’s What the DOJ Says

Stephen Miller said the ICE aimed for 3,000 arrests daily to advance Trump's deportation agenda, but the DOJ told courts no such quota existed. Judges cited this contradiction in rulings, raising concerns about illegal detention tactics and undermining the administration's judicial credibility.

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 3, 2025 21:56:00 IST

White House adviser Stephen Miller told Fox News in May that United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers would seek at least 3,000 arrests per day under President Donald Trump’s deportation agenda. “Under President Trump’s leadership, we are looking to set a goal of a minimum of 3,000 arrests for ICE every day,” Miller had said at the time, according to Politico.

However, federal judges reviewing lawsuits tied to ICE operations challenged the legality of sweeps allegedly driven by quota pressure.

DOJ Denies Any Ordered Quota

Now, in court filings last week, the US Department OF Justice has ouright denied that ICE leadership set any numerical arrest quotas. A DOJ attorney told the 9th Circuit, “DHS has confirmed that neither ICE leadership nor its field offices have been directed to meet any numerical quota or target,” as reported by Politico.

The DOJ, the report said, attributed the quota claim to “anonymous reports in the newspapers,” but didn’t mention Miller’s televised comments confirming the 3,000-arrest goal.

Judges Cite the Contradiction

Judges have  reportedly referenced the 3,000-arrest figure in rulings blocking Trump administration policies. Judge Jia Cobb ruled the expansion of expedited deportations violated the law, while Judge Trina Thompson pointed to the claimed quota when halting efforts to revoke temporary status protections for thousands of immigrants.

At the 9th Circuit, judges highlighted the discrepancy, quoting the DOJ’s denial and Miller’s public statement, while considering whether the ICE actions reflected illegal pressure or shortcuts.

Legal Experts Voice Concerns

Opponents argued that the alleged quota fuelled aggressive tactics like “roving” arrests in Los Angeles, which allegedly involved detaining people at random locations like home improvement stores or bus stops, often relying on broad suspicion tied to race or language.

During oral arguments, a DOJ attorney acknowledged that believing in a quota could lead to arrests lacking “reasonable suspicion,” but insisted it alone wasn’t enough justification for broad judicial injunctions.

Mohammad Tajsar of the ACLU warned that the Trump administration’s “denials don’t disprove internal pressure”.

“Defendants’ carefully worded letter does not negate an arrest quota,” he said, per Politico.

What the Administration Says Now

When asked about the conflict between Miller’s comments and DOJ filings, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson reiterated the administration’s commitment to deporting immigrants it calls criminals.

The DOJ, for its part, has insisted that the “entire Trump Administration is united in fully enforcing our nation’s immigration laws,” and that there’s no discrepancy between courtroom filings and public policy.

