Why Is Everyone Talking About JD Vance’s Birthday Photo And The GOP’s Shocking Photoshop Edit?

US Vice President JD Vance is facing online backlash after a GOP birthday post featured an image riddled with digital anomalies. The photo appeared to alter his physique, with a distorted arm, missing thumb, and manipulated flag details in the background. Critics have accused the GOP of image retouching to make Vance appear slimmer ahead of the 2028 campaign spotlight.

VP JD Vance faces scrutiny after GOP birthday photo shows signs of digital editing, fueling online backlash and memes. Photos/X.
Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 4, 2025 09:18:00 IST

US Vice President JD Vance is embroiled in controversy after a photo related to his birthday, shared by the Republican Party, reveals several anomalies, including a partially missing thumb, distorted and blurry stars on the American flag behind him, and a visibly altered right arm.

Social media users highlighted how the photo has digitally slimmed his figure. The official GOP X account marked Vance’s 41st birthday on Saturday by posting an image of him with the caption, “Happy Birthday Vice President JD Vance.”

Why Is JD Vance Facing Heat Over His Birthday Photo?

Several anomalies were flagged in the image, inc. Critics noted that Vance’s right triceps appeared to fade unnaturally into the rest of his arm, creating a misshapen contour that didn’t align with his natural physique.

In comparison to the original image—taken during Inauguration Day in January as Vance arrived at the Capitol to take his oath – the birthday version showed a noticeably wider gap between his waist and right arm, suggesting a possible attempt to digitally narrow his torso.

JD Vance And The History of Altered Images

This isn’t the first time Vice President Vance’s likeness has been digitally manipulated. In 2024, Rep. Mike Collins, a staunch MAGA supporter now running for Senate in Georgia, posted a heavily edited image of Vance. The photo, featuring a defined jawline and a visibly leaner face, resembled the “Chad” meme archetype popular in far-right internet subcultures. While intended as a tribute, the altered image quickly drew mockery online, as reported by The New Republic.

Also, a digitally bloated, bald version of Vance began circulating earlier this year in February and has since become a recurring meme. Vance addressed the trend in March during an interview, saying he’s aware of the memes and finds them humorous.

JD Vance on His Weight-Loss Journey

Despite the doctored images, Vance has openly discussed his real-life weight loss. Speaking to Daily Mail while campaigning last year, he revealed that he lost 30 pounds since becoming a senator in 2022.

“I haven’t taken any drugs. Obviously, you eat a little bit less, but it’s also just eating better,” Vance said, denying the use of weight-loss medications like Ozempic.

jd vance

