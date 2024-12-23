Donald Trump Set To Exit WHO On Inauguration Day

Donald Trump's team is reported to be considering pulling the U.S. out of the WHO on Inauguration Day. This is after another attempt by Trump to leave the WHO, this time complaining about WHO's links to China and its handling of global health crises.

Donald Trump’s transition team is reportedly pondering withdrawing the United States out of the World Health Organization as among its first decisions once the he takes oath of office. This would follow in the footsteps of Donald Trump’s earlier move in 2020, when he launched the process to leave the WHO, which he said was pro-China. His successor, Joe Biden, later reversed the move and restored the U.S. involvement in the global health agency.

WHO’s Growing Role In Global Health

Founded to fight diseases such as malaria, tuberculosis, and improve the health of women and children, the mandate of WHO has considerably widened. Today, it is engaged in fighting issues that range from genetically modified foods and climate change to tobacco control, drug addiction, and road safety. Praised for its vaccination drives, including the eradication of smallpox in 1979 and near-eradication of polio, the organization has also come under criticism for the handling of recent health crises.

Controversy Surrounding COVID-19 Response

The WHO response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been a significant focus of criticism. Many argue that the organization took too long to declare the virus a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), thus contributing to its spread around the world. Moreover, it was unable to enforce travel bans or ensure compliance with health regulations, thus further exacerbating the crisis.

The WHO’s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control has assisted the countries in combating smoking, but it has been widely criticized for excluding harm-reduction strategies such as e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products. Former WHO leaders, such as Robert Beaglehole and Ruth Bonita, have called for these alternatives to be included in the global tobacco control strategy.

Countries like Japan and New Zealand have significantly reduced smoking rates through these measures. Critics say the WHO stance is inflexible and has ignored safer alternatives that might reduce harm from tobacco use.

Efforts To Modernize Despite Challenges

In 2019, the WHO undertook the most extensive reforms it ever had in an effort to make the organization more effective and impactful on the globe. According to experts, however, the organization should do more, addressing both health challenges and political and economic barriers that affect health programs.

