Donald Trump Shooting: What Happens If A Presidential Candidate Is Killed Before An Election?

During a campaign rally on Saturday evening, former President Donald Trump was hurried offstage after what appeared to be gunshots, raising alarm across the political sphere.

Trump’s campaign assured that he was unharmed, with the Secret Service confirming protective measures were in place and an ongoing investigation into the incident.

Historically, the threat of harm to presidential candidates is not unprecedented. In 1912, Teddy Roosevelt survived being shot during a speech in Milwaukee when a bullet hit a thick speech manuscript in his pocket.

What Happens If A Presidential Candidate Is Killed Before An Election?

Similarly, in 1968, Robert F. Kennedy was tragically shot in Los Angeles during his presidential campaign. Instances of attempted harm to modern presidents also exist, such as a foiled plot by an ISIL affiliate to attack Trump during a 2017 summit in the Philippines.

While protocols for a candidate’s assassination are not formally set, parties have contingency plans, adjusting primaries or conventions as needed if a candidate becomes unable to continue.

On Saturday, authorities reported a fatality among rally attendees and confirmed the death of the suspected gunman in the incident.

If either Biden or Trump were to withdraw or pass away before their formal nomination, their delegates arriving at the Milwaukee or Chicago conventions would likely be uncommitted. Democrats also utilize “superdelegates” — senior party officials and elected leaders who are not pledged on the first ballot but could become pivotal in subsequent rounds of voting.

