Home > World > Donald Trump Tells Chuck Schumer to ‘Go to Hell’ as Senate Leaves Without Deal on Nominees

Donald Trump Tells Chuck Schumer to ‘Go to Hell’ as Senate Leaves Without Deal on Nominees

Tense talks between Senate leaders and the White House collapsed Saturday, leading to a failed deal on Trump's nominees. After President Trump told Schumer to "go to hell", the Senate recessed without confirming pending appointments, fueling partisan tensions and setting up a showdown in September.

President Donald Trump told Chuck Schumer to "go to hell" as Senate failed to reach deal on nominees after fiery negotiations and political standoff. (Photo: X/@SenSchumer)
President Donald Trump told Chuck Schumer to "go to hell" as Senate failed to reach deal on nominees after fiery negotiations and political standoff. (Photo: X/@SenSchumer)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 3, 2025 15:28:20 IST

President Donald Trump set off yet another political firestorm Saturday when he lashed out at Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on his social media platform Truth Social, telling Schumer to “GO TO HELL!”, just hours before the Senate adjourned for its August recess without reaching a deal to confirm a slate of Trump’s nominees.

Trump’s latest remarks followed intense back-and-forth negotiations involving Schumer, Senate Republican Leader John Thune, and the White House.

“Tell Schumer, who is under tremendous political pressure from within his own party, the Radical Left Lunatics, to GO TO HELL! Do not accept the offer, go home and explain to your constituents what bad people the Democrats are, and what a great job the Republicans are doing, and have done, for our Country,” Trump wrote.

Why the Senate Left Town Without a Deal

According to the US media reports, Schumer had asked that the Trump administration unfreeze federal funds for key programs, including the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and foreign aid, and that Trump agree not to push another package of federal funding cuts, or “rescissions”.

Schumer said Democrats were “serious” about finding a “reasonable path” for bipartisan confirmation of the nominees, as reported by CNN. “In a fit of rage, Trump threw in the towel, sent Republicans home, and was unable to do the basic work of negotiating. Is this the ‘Art of the Deal’?” he quipped during a press conference, standing next to a poster of Trump’s social media post.

Thune, meanwhile, requested unanimous consent Saturday night to confirm a batch of nominees and recess for the month, but Democrats refused.

Rules Fight Could Be Next

With no breakthrough, Senate Republicans are now mulling changes to chamber rules in September in order to fast-track future confirmations. “I think that the last six months have demonstrated that this process, nominations, is broken,” Thune said, according to CNN.

Schumer, however, has warned that “a rules change would be a huge mistake,” particularly since Republicans will need Democratic votes for future legislation.

“We have never seen nominees as flawed, as compromised, as unqualified as we have right now,” Schumer added.

As both parties dig in, the Senate appears to be bracing for more gridlock after the recess.

ALSO READ: Trump Moves US Nuclear Subs: All You Need to Know About America’s Submarine Fleet

Tags: home-hero-pos-2us news

RELATED News

Pope Leo XIV Inspires Young Catholics With A Powerful Message at Jubilee Youth Festival
Buzzing Threat: Elderly Woman Dies as West Nile Sweeps Through Italy
Trump Moves US Nuclear Subs: All You Need to Know About America’s Submarine Fleet
Ceasefire or Chaos: Hamas Dismisses US-Israel Disarmament Deal
Drone Strike Sets Sochi Oil Depot on Fire in Russia-Ukraine War; Moscow Pledges Revenge

LATEST NEWS

Lindsay Lohan Was Trying To Figure Out How To Have A Private Life After Feeling Pigeonholed In Hollywood
Triple H Reacts ‘Rollins Played Chess While Everybody Else Played Checkers’
Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line: PM Narendra Modi To Launch Yellow Line Metro On August 10
Reel Bonds, Real Feels: Celebrating Iconic Friend Groups In Hindi Films
India’s Industrial Leap: BSNL And NRL Collaborate To Deploy 5G CNPN, Driving Industry 4.0 Forward
Tamannaah Bhatia Was Left Shocked When Fan Thanked Her For Representing ‘Fat’ Women Through Songs Like Aaj Ki Raat And Kaavaalaa
Luka Doncic Commits Long-Term To Los Angeles Lakers With USD 165 Million Extension
CM Punk Rocks Marvel-Inspired Fantastic Four Gear At WWE SummerSlam Main Event
Shruti Haasan Reveals She Doesn’t Show Any Of Her Movies To Her Father Kamal Haasan Before They Release- Here’s Why!
Kal Penn Reveals He Learned Hindi Through Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’s Funny And Over-the-Top Plot Lines
Donald Trump Tells Chuck Schumer to ‘Go to Hell’ as Senate Leaves Without Deal on Nominees

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Donald Trump Tells Chuck Schumer to ‘Go to Hell’ as Senate Leaves Without Deal on Nominees

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Donald Trump Tells Chuck Schumer to ‘Go to Hell’ as Senate Leaves Without Deal on Nominees
Donald Trump Tells Chuck Schumer to ‘Go to Hell’ as Senate Leaves Without Deal on Nominees
Donald Trump Tells Chuck Schumer to ‘Go to Hell’ as Senate Leaves Without Deal on Nominees
Donald Trump Tells Chuck Schumer to ‘Go to Hell’ as Senate Leaves Without Deal on Nominees

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?