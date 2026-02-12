LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump Tells Netanyahu U.S. Will Continue Talks With Iran To Explore Deal Possibility, Calls It A 'Very Good Meeting'

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held closed-door talks on Wednesday, focusing on Washington’s renewed nuclear negotiations with Iran and regional security concerns. Trump described the interaction as a “very good meeting” but clarified that no definitive decisions were made.

Donald Trump Tells Netanyahu U.S. Will Continue Talks With Iran To Explore Deal Possibility, Calls It A 'Very Good Meeting’ (Photo Credits: X)
Donald Trump Tells Netanyahu U.S. Will Continue Talks With Iran To Explore Deal Possibility, Calls It A 'Very Good Meeting’ (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 12, 2026 02:36:07 IST

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held closed-door talks on Wednesday, focusing on Washington’s renewed nuclear negotiations with Iran and regional security concerns.

The nearly three-hour meeting, their seventh since Trump returned to office, ended without any major breakthrough. However, Trump confirmed that diplomatic engagement with Tehran will continue.

Trump Pushes Continued Iran Diplomacy

Speaking after the meeting, Trump described the interaction as a “very good meeting” but clarified that no definitive decisions were made.

“There was nothing definitive reached other than I insisted that negotiations with Iran continue to see whether or not a deal can be consummated,” Trump said in a social media post. He added that reaching an agreement would be preferable, but warned that the outcome would depend on Tehran’s response.

Trump has repeatedly cautioned that failure to secure a deal could lead to tough consequences, even hinting at possible military action. He referenced last year’s US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities after negotiations collapsed.

In recent interviews, Trump reiterated that any acceptable agreement must ensure “no nuclear weapons, no missiles,” though he did not elaborate on enforcement measures.

Netanyahu Flags Israel’s Security Concerns

Netanyahu, whose visit was notably low-profile and closed to the press, emphasized Israel’s security needs in the context of the negotiations. According to his office, he stressed safeguarding Israel amid ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Israeli officials remain concerned that Washington could pursue a limited nuclear agreement that does not address Iran’s ballistic missile program or its backing of regional armed groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah.

A source familiar with the discussions said the two leaders also touched on potential military options should diplomacy fail. Netanyahu’s office later confirmed that both sides agreed to maintain “close coordination and tight contact.”

Iran, for its part, has indicated willingness to discuss restrictions on its nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief but has ruled out negotiations over its missile capabilities.

Gaza Also On Agenda

The leaders also reviewed developments in Gaza, where the US is seeking to advance a ceasefire framework. Trump said they discussed “tremendous progress” in the region, though negotiations remain stalled over key issues, including disarmament and phased troop withdrawals.

With further US-Iran talks expected soon, the meeting underscored the delicate balance between diplomacy and deterrence in a volatile Middle East landscape.

(Via Agency Inputs)

First published on: Feb 12, 2026 2:35 AM IST
QUICK LINKS